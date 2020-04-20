Georgia residents will soon be able to go back to movie theaters, the gym and hair and nail salons, and even eat in restaurants, but they will have to follow social distancing and other precautions while a shelter-in place remains in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday.
Kemp announced bowling alleys, gyms, fitness centers, barbershops and hair salons, nail salons, body art studios, and massage therapists will be allowed to re-open for basic operations on Friday, but they will have to ensure social distancing, employees wearing gloves and masks and sanitation efforts.
"The entities I am re-opening are not reopening for business as usual," Kemp said. "Each of these entities will be subject to specific restrictions including adherance to the minimum basic operations, social distancing and regular sanitation."
Theaters, private social clubs and restaurant dining rooms will be allowed to re-open next Monday. They will also have to be able to ensure social distancing.
The state's shelter-in-place will remain in effect until April 30, however.
Bars, nightclubs, amusement parks and live performance venues will not be allowed to be open yet, Kemp said.
