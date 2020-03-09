There are now two people in Gwinnett County that state officials believe may have the coronavirus known as COVID-19.
Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced Monday night that a second "presumptive positive" case of COVID-19 had been identified in Gwinnett. It was one of five new "presumptive positive" cases identified around the state Monday night, according to Kemp's office.
The governor previously announced a "presumptive positive" case in Gwinnett on Saturday. That case, like the one announced Monday night, is still awaiting confirmation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"The overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low, although elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk," the governor's office said in a statement.
The other "presumptive positive" cases announced Monday night included two in DeKalb County and one each in Cobb and Fayette counties.
In all there are now 11 "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19 in Georgia that state officials are waiting to receive CDC confirmation on.
There are two presumptive cases in Fulton County, three in Cobb County, the two in Gwinnett, two in DeKalb, one in Fayette and one in Cherokee.
There are six confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia, including three people in Fulton and one person each in Cobb, Floyd and Polk counties.
