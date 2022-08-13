Jobs and loggerhead sea turtles — they are not two things a person might expect a governor who is facing a tight re-election contest to tout in the same speech just three months before election day.
But, then again, the Governor's Environmental Address is not the typical kind of speech.
Gov. Brian Kemp delivered his first environmental address to Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful since 2019 at the Gas South Convention Center on Friday. At a few points, it had the vibe of a campaign speech, allowing him to talk about the nearly 120,000 new jobs that he said have come to Georgia during his time as governor.
At the same time, however, it also served as an opportunity for him to tout some Georgia success stories that almost never get talked about on the campaign trail
Success stories like the Georgia Sea Turtle Cooperative's efforts to help loggerhead sea turtles make a comeback on the state's coast, for example.
"For those who are interested, I'm happy to report that this year's loggerhead sea turtle nest count reached 3,960, surpassing the previous record," Kemp said. "Earlier in my term and again this year (First Lady Marty Kemp) and the girls went down to see some turtle hatchings firsthand and it remains a cause that is close to our heart."
One of the points Kemp made during his environmental address was that economic growth in Georgia does not have to come at the expense of environmental sustainability.
He told Gwinnett leaders and community members that they only had to look at their own county as an example of that.
"During the same time that we've seen unprecedented levels of business and job growth in this community and this state ... Gwinnett has received several accolades for environmental improvement," Kemp said. "(Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful Executive Director Schelly Marlatt) kindly sharing with our team that, in June of this year, Gwinnett was recognized by the Georgia Association of Water Professionals for its quality of water.
"And, since I last addressed this group, it's created drop off program for the Hefty Energy Bag initiative to divert recyclable materials away from landfills (and) Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful has received the Keep America Beautiful National Innovation Award for your Connecting People and Places efforts to prevent litter."
In a broader look across Georgia, Kemp said metro Atlanta's standing in an American Lung Association 2022 report on air quality improved by 16 places for smog, to No. 51, and six places for year-round soot, to No. 37. The American Lung Association did still give metro Atlanta a failing grade for smog, however.
Kemp also said Georgia has increased the net electricity generated by renewable sources by more than 93% since 2009.
The governor also pointed to two big economic development announcements from the last year that he said would benefit the environment because they involve electric vehicle manufacturing.
One is the $5 billion Rivian project, where a new battery and assembly plant for the electric truck manufacturer will be built in an area spanning four counties east of Atlanta and generate 7,500 new jobs. The other is a $5.54 billions project by Hyundai to build a battery and electric vehicle manufacturing plant that will generate 8,100 new jobs in Bryan County.
"Both will invest millions, I'm sorry billions, in our state and both are building fully electric vehicle manufacturing facilities," Kemp said. "Both are committed to making a greener world and both chose Georgia because they knew we were the best option for success.
"Georgia is now a national leader in the rapidly growing EV (electric vehicle) industry because we worked to build that entire ecosystem."
Another ranking Kemp pointed to came from Site Selection Magazine, which ranked metro Atlanta among the Top 10 areas in the nation for sustainability.
Closer to home for attendees who listened to the governor's speech, he praised the Rowen knowledge community development in eastern Gwinnett. Among the research aspects of Rowen will a focus on the environment.
"We're certainly excited for the future project Rowen and how it will (combine) environmental stewardship, education as well as business," Kemp said. "I certainly look forward to its impact."
Kemp said protections for Georgia's environment is key to attracting businesses to the state. That is because, he explained, they are just as interested in Georgia's quality of life as they are in the state's business infrastructure and workforce.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, for example, manages more than 1 million acres of protected public lands in the state. Kemp said state and national parks in Georgia give residents a place to enjoy the state's natural assets.
"I'm proud that the Peach State has so much to offer in natural beauty," Kemp said.
Marlatt said the governor's message of how environmental sustainability can be tied to economic development is not one that people often hear.
"You have to think about the green spaces and your LEED buildings and working with the Atlanta Regional Commission," Marlatt said. "People come to Gwinnett to start up their business or come to work or they think of the live, work and play aspect of all of that because you just have to find a place where you can go to work.
"You want to find a place that offers green spaces and streams and parks and sustainable buildings and offers sustainable lifestyles throughout the county. People are looking for that. They're looking for the right place to raise their family. People don't think about how that ties in, but it does and I think Gwinnett County is the full package for that."
