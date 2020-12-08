The average Georgian on the street will not be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine right away, Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday.
Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey addressed reporters about plans to distribute the vaccine that Moderna and Pfizer has developed for COVID-19. The big takeaway is that there will be a limited number of vaccines available to Georgia health officials and those doses will go to front line workers and the most vulnerable Georgians.
The general public will have to wait before it can get vaccinated.
"Our first shipments will be anywhere near close enough for anyone in our state to stop following the same health guidance that we've had in place for many months," Kemp said. "The limited number of vaccine doses we will receive in the coming days will be going to the most vulnerable and those on the front lines of fighting COVID-19. That means residents of nursing homes and our health care workers.
"The general public will not be able to be vaccinated for months. We must all continue to still wear a mask. We must still wash our hands. We must continue more than ever to watch our distance."
The vaccine is expected to arrive in Georgia within the next week to 10 days, but how many doses will be coming to the state is unclear. Toomey said "likely over several hundred thousand doses" are expected to come to Georgia initially in weekly batches, but she declined to give a specific number.
"I'm not giving you a specific number because I expect those numbers may change over time and we may actually have additional vaccines available," Toomey said.
As Monday afternoon, Georgia has seen 448,683 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in the state in March. The state has also seen a total of 9,007 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, 844 probably deaths, 36,270 hospitalizations and 6,691 ICU admissions since March.
Georgia's two-week numbers, which public health officials have said is an indicator of how the disease is currently spreading, shows the state has had 42,925 cases and an incidence rate of 396 cases for every 100,000 residents over a 14-day period through the beginning of this week.
Some of the biggest hot spots in the state are in northeast Georgia — from Hall and Jackson counties northeast to Rabun, Habersham and Stephens counties — as well as sporadic other spots around the state, including Chattahoochee, Whitfield, Murray, Echols, Hancock, Tift and Coffee counties.
Kemp and Toomey both said they plan to take the vaccine early on once it is available for them. The governor said he would have to talk to the public health commissioner to determine the best time to get vaccinated.
"I certainly don't want to take the vaccine from one of our front line health care workers or one of our most vulnerable," Kemp said. "However, if it helps give confidence to our most vulnerable and front line health care workers for me to take the vaccine early, I will definitely be willing to do that."
