After two and a half months of retirement, former Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks has picked up a new role: a member of the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Wilbanks, 79, to serve on the commission last week.
The former superintendent wrapped up his 25-year tenure leading Georgia's largest school system on July 31. That tenure concluded after the county's school board voted earlier this year to end his employment contract 11 months early.
In addition to leading GCPS from 1996 until this summer, Wilbanks was also the founding president of Gwinnett Technical College in the early 1980s. He worked with three governors and two U.S. Secretaries of Education to craft education reforms at the state and federal levels, according to the governor's office.
Wilbanks also served as the chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Teachers Retirement System of Georgia for seven years and was picked by former Gov. Nathan Deal in 2017 to lead a joint study committee that was tasked with looking at creating a statewide school leadership academy.
Wilbanks was one of two appointments that Kemp made to the commission last week. The other was Emmy-award winning producer Mark Parkman, who has produced Olympics broadcasts for NBCSports and was picked by the International Olympic Committee to launch its Olympic Channel after the 2016 summer Olympics and lead the IOC's digital strategy ahead of the recent summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.