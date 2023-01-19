One of four legislators who will be tasked with taking the lead on pushing Gov. Brian Kemp's legislative agenda in the Georgia House of Representatives is a freshman legislator from Gwinnett County.
Kemp named state Rep. Soo Hong, R-Lawrenceville, as one of his legislative floor leaders on Thursday. Hong will serve as one of the governor's floor leaders in the House, alongside Reps. Lauren McDonald, R-Cumming; Will Wade, R-Dawnsonville; and Matthew Gambill, R-Cartersville.
State Sens. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, and Mike Hodges, R-Brunswick, will be Kemp's floor leaders in the Georgia Senate.
"As we enter a session of importance for all Georgians, I'm proud to announce the dedicated public servants who will serve as my floor leaders," Kemp said in a statement. "In my first term we passed historic budgets and bills that benefit hardworking Georgians and families.
"As we enter my second term, I'm looking forward to working with these Leaders to build on those achievements. Together, we will make even more history for the peach state."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.