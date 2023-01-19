One of four legislators who will be tasked with taking the lead on pushing Gov. Brian Kemp's legislative agenda in the Georgia House of Representatives is a freshman legislator from Gwinnett County.

Kemp named state Rep. Soo Hong, R-Lawrenceville, as one of his legislative floor leaders on Thursday. Hong will serve as one of the governor's floor leaders in the House, alongside Reps. Lauren McDonald, R-Cumming; Will Wade, R-Dawnsonville; and Matthew Gambill, R-Cartersville.

