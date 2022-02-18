It's official.
A Gwinnett County school board redistricting plan that had bipartisan support and a county commission redistricting plan that split Gwinnett's legislators along party lines became law on Friday afternoon. Gov. Brian Kemp signed both maps, making them official despite objections from Democrats over the commission redistricting map.
Voters will not see much of a change in the school board districts, except for the center of the county where most of the line changes occurred.
It's Kemp's signing of the county commission redistricting plan that will have the biggest impact.
Republicans in the General Assembly set aside a map proposed by the all-Democrat county commission and came up with an overhauled map that carved out a new all north Gwinnett district.
Gwinnett County officials said 69 voting precincts in the county will be moved to new commission districts under the new map. County officials also estimate 286,107 voting-age Gwinnettians — about 40.31% of all voting-age residents of the county — will see a shift in their commission voting schedules because of being moved to a different district.
"I’m disappointed that Gwinnett County was not allowed to implement a commission district map that was backed by a supermajority of its elected leadership," Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a statement. "The action subverts the will of Gwinnett’s voters and the spirit of local control.
"It also shifts the commission voting schedule for more than 286,000 voters, so we’ll be working hard to make the changes needed to ensure a smooth transition ahead of the May elections."
The new District 4 in particular is expected to see a political shift because of the new map.
North Gwinnett has leaned Republican in the last two presidential elections as well as the 2018 gubernatorial election, which will give Commissioner Marlene Fosque a tough re-election challenge.
In 2018 — the same year when Gwinnett County was celebrating its bicentennial — Fosque became the first Black person to ever be elected to the county commission.
The new commission map was pushed by Republicans who make up a minority in the Gwinnett legislative delegation over the objections of Democrats in the delegation.
The battle over the commission maps highlighted a schism that has been forming along party lines within Gwinnett's legislative delegation.
Republicans said residents of north Gwinnett told them they did not feel represented on the county commission. No member of the current commission lives north of Lawrenceville or Duluth — and every member of the board is a Democrat.
Meanwhile, Democrats accused their GOP colleagues of racism and an embrace of "white nationalism" because of the map.
County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson avoided claims of racism in a letter she sent to Kemp on Monday, asking him to veto the BOC redistricting map. Instead, she argued the map that the commission submitted for approval by the legislature was drafted based on public input gathered at a series of five public meetings in late 2021.
The new commission maps means residents of Norcross, Berkeley Lake and Peachtree Corners will now be in Commission District 1 instead of District 2. The District 1 seat is not up for re-election until 2024, which means the residents of those three cities will have gone six years without voting for a district commissioner.
On the flip side of that, residents of Sugar Hill and northern Suwanee will now be in Commission District 4, which is up for election this year, instead of District 1. That means they will be electing a district commissioner just two years after they last voted in a district commissioner race.
Meanwhile, Lawrenceville will be split between Districts 1, 3 and 4. Suwanee will be split between District 1 and 4.
