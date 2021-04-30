Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released a new executive order Friday, rolling back restrictions on bars, restaurants, live performances, conventions, sporting events in addition to other restrictions put into place about a year ago at the start of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 28-page executive order, which was released Friday, encourages state residents to continue to follow social distancing and following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. But it ends mask requirements for restaurant workers, does away with capacity restrictions for movie theaters and other large venues and also eliminates other safety guidelines for gyms, barbershops and other close-contact businesses.
Key provisions of the new executive order are:
1. Modifies the social distancing and sanitation requirements for residents and visitors to “strongly encouraged.”
2. Eliminates the restaurant and bar table distancing requirements and workers mask requirement.
3. Eliminates all specific requirements for gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, body art studios, estheticians, hair stylists, and massage therapists.
4. Reduces the requirements for Conventions.
5. Eliminates the requirement that childcare facilities prohibit all unnecessary visitors.
6. Provides that Live Performance Venues, regardless of seating capacity, are only required to follow the guidelines for all Organizations, and such venues may implement additional measures in conjunction with the performer or organizer of an event.
7. Maintains that professional, collegiate, and high school sports organizations and events shall operate pursuant to the rules or guidelines issued by their respective league, conference, or association.
8. Clarifies that graduation ceremonies are only required to follow the guidelines for all Organizations.
