ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Friday prohibiting schools from requiring students or employees to wear masks.
The lifting of mask requirements was among several restrictions the governor is eliminating as the coronavirus pandemic winds down in Georgia.
“As hospitalizations, cases, deaths, and percent positive tests all continue to decline — and with vaccinations on the rise - Georgians deserve to fully return to normal," Kemp said.
"With safe and effective vaccines widely available and the public well-aware of all COVID-19 mitigation measures, mandates from state and local governments are no longer needed."
Effective Monday and continuing through June 15, Kemp’s order eliminates COVID-related rules for restaurants, bars, conventions, live performance venues and child-care facilities. Previous executive orders repealed regulations for camps and sporting events.
The order lifting mask mandates in Georgia schools comes as school districts are wrapping up their 2020-21 terms. Most students won’t return to the classrooms for the fall semester until early-to-mid August.
While the executive order covers various institutions, the biggest impact in Gwinnett will be on the ongoing debate over mandatory face masks in schools and other district facilities. The mandate that had required face masks be worn in Gwinnett County government facilities had already been lifted, and all signs of mitigation efforts — including social distancing — were absent from facilities such as the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center earlier this week.
Several cities in Gwinnett, such as Duluth and Peachtree Corners, had already lifted their own mask mandates in their facilities as well.
That leaves the schools, which have required face masks be worn by students through at least the end of the current school year, which ended Wednesday.
The debate over continuing to require students and visitors to district facilities was the topic of a large protest during the Gwinnett County Board of Education meeting earlier this month, causing the start of that meeting to be delayed by 40 minutes.
"It was just really a shock to me, but we'll be looking forward as a board to reading the actual language," Gwinnett County Board of Education Chairman Everton Blair, Jr. told Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta prior to Kemp officially signing the order.
