As spring approaches, there will be several public festivals and events in Gwinnett that will attract big crowds, but state officials are encouraging more vulnerable members of the community to stay away from them due to fears about the coronavirus known as COVID-19.
As part of a press conference on Monday, Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey addressed what people should do if they feel sick, or are part of vulnerable populations, such as senior citizens or people with chronic health issues.
That included attending events where large crowds may gather.
"If you're sick, do not go to work (and) do not attend large public events," Kemp said. "You will put others at risk. If you're elderly, or having underlying chronic conditions, avoid large events and stay away from loved ones and friends who are sick."
There are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia so far and seven more presumptive cases, including one in Gwinnett County.
"As the cases become more numerous across the country, we are definitely going to see more cases here in Georgia," Kemp said.
Presumptive cases means the person tested positive when evaluated by the Georgia Department of Public Health, but confirmation from separate testing done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still needed to make sure the person does indeed have the virus, Toomey said.
Toomey said the virus seems to be hitting seniors and people with chronic health conditions harder, based on what the state's health officials have seen with the cases in Georgia so far.
"That's one of reasons why the recommendation has come from the federal government, as the governor noted, that we need to ensure we are protecting the older people in Georgia as well as those with chronic health conditions (and) advise them not to go out into crowds," Toomey said.
Georgia's health public health commissioner also encouraged residents to have someone else pick up items they need from the store if they are feeling sick, in an effort to minimize their exposure to other people.
In addition to encouraging vulnerable Georgians to stay away from public events, Kemp also said federal officials are recommending seniors and people with chronic health issues avoid travel on cruise ships and not visit foreign countries that have been hot spots for COVID-19 outbreaks.
Although state officials are urging members of the community that are at a higher risk of catching COVID-19 to avoid large public events, they are not condemning the holding of these events at this time.
"We are not yet advising the cancellation of large public events, but we are calling on Georgians to follow these advised guidelines to mitigate risks and keep people as safe as possible," Kemp said.
