Gov. Brian Kemp has signed several bills dealing Gwinnett County and some of its cities into law this spring.

The Gwinnett County Legislative Delegation was busy this year, pushing through several local bills that will now become law after Gov. Brian Kemp gave them his blessing.

Kemp has spent the last month signing bills with statewide impacts, such as the state budget, into law, but he has also signed eight bills dealing with Gwinnett, including several dealing with homestead exemptions in Gwinnett, one teeing up a possible salary increase for county Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and a pair that could alter the incorporated limits of a couple of Gwinnett cities.

