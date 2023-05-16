The Gwinnett County Legislative Delegation was busy this year, pushing through several local bills that will now become law after Gov. Brian Kemp gave them his blessing.
Kemp has spent the last month signing bills with statewide impacts, such as the state budget, into law, but he has also signed eight bills dealing with Gwinnett, including several dealing with homestead exemptions in Gwinnett, one teeing up a possible salary increase for county Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and a pair that could alter the incorporated limits of a couple of Gwinnett cities.
"When we work together on a bipartisan basis, we can do incredible things," said Georgia House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration, who is a member of Gwinnett's delegation. "We have great opportunities to work together to do great things for Gwinnett County irrespective of how we feel on other issues."
Among the bills that Kemp signed into law are three that dealt with tax exemptions.
Two of them, House Bill 711 and House bill 748 deal with homestead exemption on school district taxes in particular. House Bill 711 would call for a referendum to double the exemption from $4,000 to $8,000. House Bill 748 would call for a referendum to create a new $2,000 exemption for teachers, hospital workers, members of the military, police, firefighters, sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers.
"Newly elected Rep. Matt Reeves brought legislation to give Gwinnett homeowners an opportunity to earn the first residential property tax cut since 1988," Efstration said. "This helps to protect the American dream of home ownership in the midst of a historic housing crisis and housing affordability crisis."
Kemp also signed three bills — House Bills 671, 672 and 673 — dealing with referendums on the homestead exemptions for Sugar Hill property taxes.
House Bill 671 raises the city property tax homestead exemption for anyone 65 and older from $2,000 to $10,000 while House Bill 673 creates a $10,000 exemption fore residents who are 62 or older. Meanwhile, House Bill 672 increases the homestead exemption for other homeowners, whose properties are less than one acre in size, from $2,000 to $10,000.
As is the case with the school district tax exemptions, the three Sugar hill tax exemption changes would have to be go through a referendum before they can happen. That's because Georgia law requires voters have the final say before any changes to tax exemptions goes into effect.
The referendums for House Bill 711 and House Bill 748 will be placed on the ballot in 2024. The date of the referendums for the three Sugar Hill exemptions would be up to city leaders to decide although this fall's municipal elections would be a likely candidate.
But, tax exemptions are not the only bills that got bipartisan support from Gwinnett legislators during this year's legislative session.
The delegation also got a bill passed, and signed into law by Kemp, to set the stage for increasing Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson's salary.
House Bill 777 would tie the commission chair's salary to the Gwinnett County sheriff's salary so that they are always the same amount, including any salary supplements the county commission gives the sheriff.
"It's a very appropriate measure considering the over $2 billion county budget and the full time job-type responsibilities that come with that position so I'm very proud of our work on that," Efstration said.
It is one of two bills needed to increase the chair's salary. The other bill, which removes a prohibition on increasing the salary of any chairperson of a county with more than 800,000 residents beyond a certain salary level is still pending in the state Senate.
Other local bills which passed this session and were signed into law by Kemp are House Bill 701 and House Bill 790, which deal with the city limits of Buford and Suwanee, respectively.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
