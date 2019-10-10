As Gov. Brian Kemp delivered his first-ever Governor’s Environmental Address to Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and community leaders at the Infinite Energy Center on Thursday, he talked about the state’s booming economy and growing population.
But none of that would be possible if steps were not taken by residents, community organizations and elected officials to protect and preserve Georgia’s natural resources, he said.
“A large part of our growth, our success and our reputation, quite honestly, I believe, as the best place to live, work and play and raise a family is made possible because of organizations such as Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful — men and women who understand that we need to protect our natural resources and keep our communities safe, green and clean,” Kemp said.
“Thankfully, over many years of visionary leadership at the state level, we’ve protected what makes Georgia so unique, and I know you all are working at the local level to do that. That’s what makes the partnership that we have in our state so great.”
Although this was Kemp’s first time delivering an environmental address, it has become an annual tradition in Gwinnett started by his predecessors in the governor’s mansion. This year marked Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful’s 13th Governor’s Environmental Address luncheon.
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful Executive Director Schelly Marlatt and Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said it is important for a growing county like Gwinnett to be conscious of environmental issues. Marlatt said Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful appreciated the governor’s recognition of both the organization’s and the county’s efforts during his speech.
“The county as a whole, — not just businesses, but (also) individuals — needs to pay attention to the overall environment because no one wants to drive to work, or go to school and go shopping or whatever it is ... and see a mattress on the side of the road or tires or litter or graffiti,” Marlatt said.
“A community that’s not tidy and is littered with graffiti and (trash) and those types of things invites crime. Studies have shown it invites criminal activity, and no one wants that here in Gwinnett.”
Kemp highlighted work done by state legislators and agencies such as the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to preserve the state’s environment where possible. He said the state “has a lot to show off” with scenic views from around the state — such as the north Georgia mountains, pecan orchards in southwest Georgia or beaches along the state’s Golden Isles coastline — being featured in movies and television shows.
But the governor also singled out Gwinnett for its environmental efforts.
“We’ve got a great business environment, we’ve got a beautiful state and we’ve got a lot of assets, and we’re going to continue to have great things happen in our state, and I completely understand and realize and am excited about Gwinnett County being on the front lines of all of this,” Kemp said.
The governor pointed to the challenges that Gwinnett faces as a growing county that is expected to eventually become Georgia’s most populous county in the coming years. While that brings more jobs, infrastructure investments and additional classrooms, Kemp said it has an impact on the environment, as well.
“It also presents challenges to the diverse ecosystems that we have,” Kemp said. “It means more people and, many times, more trash, litter, dumping problems ... that can negatively impact the community and this county.
“But I know with every challenge comes an opportunity, and I know (with) folks like you working hard and continuing to support this effort, that you can continue to keep Gwinnett, just like our state, not only clean and beautiful but also a great place to live, work and raise our families.”
One environmental area Gwinnett has worked particularly hard on, and one which county leaders often tout, is the efforts to clean used water at the F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center before it is returned to Lake Lanier.
County leaders have often asserted that the center cleans the water so thoroughly that it goes back to Lake Lanier cleaner than it was when it came out of the lake.
“It’s absolutely critical (to think about conservation),” Nash said. “I think how important it is is demonstrated by what we’ve done with the F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center. We made a very big commitment on behalf of the water and sewage system to do very high levels of treatment to the wastewater that comes to that plant such that it can be sent back to Lake Lanier and we can reuse that water over and over again.
“That’s the kind of things we’re going to have to do all over Georgia in order to make our environment more sustainable over the long term.”