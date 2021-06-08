As part of a swing through Gwinnett County on Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp attended a groundbreaking for a new Department of Juvenile Justice shelter in Gwinnett County that will help child victims of commercial sexual exploitation.
The new shelter — whose exact location is being kept a secret by state officials to protect the children who will be helped there — will have 26 beds for kids who have been exploited. The facility is intended to serve as a place where they can be housed and cared for. The idea is to help these children through services offered by agencies such as the Department of Juvenile Justice and the Department of Human Services.
"Holding traffickers accountable is only part of the solution to our problem," Marty Kemp said at the groundbreaking, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. "The other is creating promising futures for those they have harmed."
The services expected to be provided at the shelter will include gyms, outdoor gardens, life skills education and physical and mental health care.
The first lady has been a major advocate for the fight against human trafficking, particularly the trafficking of children, through her GRACE Commission. The groundbreaking ceremony in Gwinnett County comes months after the governor visited Buford to sign several pieces of anti-human trafficking legislation into law.
