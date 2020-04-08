Brian Kemp April 8 briefing.jpg

Gov. Brian Kemp delivers a briefing on the state's COVID-19 response at the State Capitol on Wednesday.

 Photo: GPB

Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Thursday that he will extend his statewide shelter-in-place order for the remainder of April.

The order will remain in effect until April 30. It is one of several steps Kemp is taking to respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus disease outbreak.

Kemp is also suspending short-term vacation rentals and issuing new mandates for long-term care facilities, such as banning visitors and non-emergency personnel.

