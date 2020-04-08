Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Thursday that he will extend his statewide shelter-in-place order for the remainder of April.
The order will remain in effect until April 30. It is one of several steps Kemp is taking to respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus disease outbreak.
Kemp is also suspending short-term vacation rentals and issuing new mandates for long-term care facilities, such as banning visitors and non-emergency personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.