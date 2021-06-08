Gov. Brian Kemp sat down with Lawrenceville officials, as well as owners of local businesses, Monday on the Lawrenceville Square to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the city's economy.
The meeting happened over lunch at D'Floridian, which is one of the newest restaurants to open on the square. City officials said Kemp listened to business owners as they talked about how they got through the pandemic through partnerships with the city, as well as innovation and perseverance.
"The partners at D’Floridian met Governor Kemp at another event and shared with him how grateful they were he hadn’t completely shut down the state, especially since their new restaurant in Lawrenceville had opened shortly before the pandemic," Lawrenceville spokeswoman Melissa Hardegree said. "Gov. Kemp said he wanted to visit Lawrenceville, D’Floridian, and have the chance to talk with several merchants about their experience. And he kept his word."
The business owners who participated in the meeting included Jaime Ochoa, Yonis Martinez and Richardo Mauricio from D’Floridian, Universal Joint's Bruce Kennedy, Local Republic's Ben Bailey, McCray's Tavern's Scott McCray, Golomb and Golomb's Rozalie Golomb-Hollis and L. Campbell and Company's Linda Campbell. Lawrenceville Mayor David Still and Assistant City Manager Barry Mock also attended the meeting.
Kemp praised D'Floridian's owners in a video he posted on his Twitter account on Monday.
"These guys bought this restaurant, opened it a month before the pandemic and it says a lot about the grit and determination of Georgia business owners," Kemp said in the video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.