Sheriffs across Georgia are being called on by Gov. Brian Kemp to enforce the shelter-in-place order which goes into effect tonight.
Kemp announced Friday that he is deputizing sheriffs in the state's 159 counties to make sure Georgians comply with the order, which allows people to only leave their homes to engage in essential activities, including grocery shopping, getting medical supplies or attention, doing essential home maintenance, delivering food, getting take out from restaurants, exercising outdoors or working at a business or organization deemed critical infrastructure by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
"As constitutional officers of the state of Georgia who are present in every county, sheriffs are uniquely positioned law enforcement officers who can assist in the state's response to outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19," Kemp said in the order to deputize the sheriffs.
The order, which goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and lasts until 11:59 p.m. April 13, already empowered Kemp to use the Georgia State Patrol and other state agency members deputized by him or the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency to enforce the order.
