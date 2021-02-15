With the threat of black ice looming, Gov. Brian Kemp announced he is ordering state government buildings to delay opening for two hours on Tuesday — and he is asking school systems and colleges to consider doing the same if needed.
The move comes after the National Weather Service's Peachtree City office issued a special weather statement that said rain followed by below freezing temperatures overnight meant black ice is expected to form on roadways across north Georgia, including in Gwinnett County.
“In consultation with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, my office is postponing the opening of all state offices for two hours on Tuesday, February 16 due to potential inclement weather," Kemp said. "I encourage all school systems to monitor the situation closely and make decisions on any potential closures in coordination with their local emergency management officials.”
Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville quickly followed suit and, citing the governor's statement, announced it will not open until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Any classes scheduled to take place before then will be done virtually, and essential workers are expected to report for their normally scheduled hours.
The National Weather Service's Peachtree City office is warning residents of north Georgia, including Gwinnett County, that freezing temperatures are expected this evening, with black ice expected on some roads.
Gwinnett Technical College also announced it will delay opening until 10 a.m.
Gwinnett County Public Schools and Buford City Schools have not yet announced whether they will delay opening schools.
