Gov. Brian Kemp took a pre-emptive step to address the winter storm expected to move through north Georgia this weekend by issuing a state of emergency declaration for about 91 counties on Friday night.
"Due to the possibility of black ice accumulating on roadways, the winter storm poses a danger to the people of Georgia and assistance from the state of Georgia is necessary to provide for the public's health, safety, and welfare, protect public and private property and mitigate consequences of this winter storm," Kemp wrote in his declaration.
The governor cited the fact that the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for north Georgia, dipping as far as south as Gwinnett County, on Friday afternoon as part of the reason for his declaration.
Weather forecasters are predicting ice, snow, freezing rain and sleet on Sunday, with as much as five inches of snowfall in parts of the forecast area, although it could be higher in areas where the elevations are higher.
"The Winter Storm Watch predicts one-quarter of an inch of ice in affected areas which may continue to spread and impact more of the state as the severe weather travels down to the metro Atlanta area," Kemp wrote in his emergency declaration.
As the weather service's forecasts for Sunday's anticipated storm has evolved, it has warned that at least communities north of Interstate 20 are expected to be impacted in one way or another. Kemp highlighted that fact in his state of emergency declaration as well as forecasts for winds gusts between 25 and 35 mph.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.