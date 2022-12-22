Three Gwinnettians, including the head of the Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce, received appointments from Gov. Brian Kemp this week to sit on state boards.
Kemp's office announced 70 people from across Georgia that have been appointed to various state boards. Once of those people is Gwinnett Chamber CEO Nick Masino, who was appointed to serve as the 7th Congressional District representative on the State Board of Economic Development.
Masino is not only the president and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber. He also ran the chamber's economic development arm, Partnership Gwinnett for several years.
Masino is not the only Gwinnettian who received an appointment from Kemp this week, however.
Garland Hunt, who is the pastor at The Father's House in Norcross, was appointed to serve as the 7th Congressional District representative on the Department of Juvenile Justice Board.
Suwanee-based Winton Machine Company CEO Lisa Winton was appointed to serve on the State Workforce Development Board.
There were other appointments of people who live outside Gwinnett but will now represent the 7th Congressional District, which is mostly in Gwinnett but also include a small portion of north Fulton County, on state boards.
Alpharetta resident Robert “Buzz” Law was picked to replace Winton as the 7th Congressional District representative on the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia. Law already served on the board as an at-large member.
Meanwhile, Janelle King will represent the 7th Congressional District on the state Board of Corrections. King previously represented the 6th Congressional District on the Board.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
