Gov. Brian Kemp picked a Duluth-based attorney to fill the newly created seventh Gwinnett County State Court Judge seat, starting in January.
Kemp's office announced on Friday night that the governor has appointed Jaletta Long Smith to fill the seat, which was created by the Georgia General Assembly earlier this year. Smith is a Gwinnett native and a litigation associate at Andersen, Tate and Carr PC in Duluth.
Smith's focus area at Andersen, Tate and Carr has been on civil litigation and appellate matters, according to the governor's office.
She earned her bachelor's degree in communication studies and Spanish from Clemson University and her law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's William H. Bowen School of Law.
Smith served as a law clerk for three judges: U.S. District Court for Eastern District of Arkansas Judge Kristine G. Baker, retire Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Robert L. Brown and former Georgia Supreme Court Justice Britt C. Grant.
She handled civil and criminal appeals for Brown and Grant and federal civil and criminal trial matters for Baker.
Smith was a Bowen Scholar, which is a full academic scholarship, at Arkansas-Little Rock and graduated in 2010 with high honors and among the top three students in her class.
She was also the executive editor of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Law Review. During her time at Arkansas-Little Rock, she was also one of six students who were picked to compete on the Bowen Trial team and received a Dean's Certificate of Distinguished Service. She was a member of he Judge Henry Woods Inn of Court in Little Rock as well.
Smith was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa and a Tiger Feature Twirler at Clemson, according to her biography on the Andersen, Tate and Carr website.
Smith and her husband, Andy, have two children.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
