Gov. Brian Kemp picked a Duluth-based attorney to fill the newly created seventh Gwinnett County State Court Judge seat, starting in January.

Kemp's office announced on Friday night that the governor has appointed Jaletta Long Smith to fill the seat, which was created by the Georgia General Assembly earlier this year. Smith is a Gwinnett native and a litigation associate at Andersen, Tate and Carr PC in Duluth.