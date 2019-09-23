Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Lou Solis has been picked by Gov. Brian Kemp to help oversee Georgia's corrections system.
Kemp recently appointed Solis to sit on the state Board of Corrections. It was one of 17 appointments the governor's office recently announced. Solis was sworn in to his position on the board by Kemp at the State Capitol.
Solis, who lives in Dacula with his wife, oversees operations for the Sheriff's Office, and he spent 11 years before that with the Braselton Police Department.
He is also a retired U.S. Army Ranger who spent 20 years in Army special operations. He is a graduate of the FBI's National Academy the Georgia Law Enforcement Officer Command College, which is located at Columbus State University.