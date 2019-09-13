Gwinnett Commissioner Jace Brooks was recently picked by Gov. Brian Kemp to have a say in how the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority is run.
Kemp announced this week that he has appointed Brooks to sit on the board that oversees the authority, which is more commonly known as GRTA. Tucker Mayor Frank Auman was also appointed by Kemp to serve on the board.
They were among 10 appointments that Kemp swore in to serve on various authorities and boards earlier this week.
Brooks represents District 1 on the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners. He has a bachelor's degree in finance from Louisiana Tech University as well as master's degrees from Georgia State University and the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
He and his wife, Kirste, have twins, Aidan and Ally.