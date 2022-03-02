Gwinnett County and two of its cities are set to get a share of $422 million in recovery funding that Gov. Brian Kemp announced will be distributed across the state for water and sewer infrastructure improvements.
Kemp announced the infrastructure funding awards on Wednesday. Among the awards that were announced, Gwinnett County is getting $15 million while Auburn is set to receive $3.04 million and Braselton is getting $416,500. Both Auburn and Braselton are split between multiple counties and are only partially in Gwinnett County.
“Because we remained focused on protecting lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic, Georgia is now in a position to make strategic, transformational investments in our state’s water and sewer infrastructure,” Kemp said in a statement. “I want to thank the committee members for dedicating their time and expertise to help us make these awards as well as the grants team at the Office of Planning and Budget.
"I am proud to know that we have worked hard to prioritize projects which address pressing public health and environmental issues, support economic development, and enhance our ability to be good stewards of our water resources for generations to come.”
The governor's office said the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds are intended to help local communities deal with issues such improving their drinking water treatment, improving biosolids management, improving wastewater treatment, improving sewer systems, extending drinking water supplies to high-need areas and making sure the state's water resources will remain available for future generations of Georgians.
Gwinnett County plans to use its funding to build a biosolids dryer at its F. Wayne Hill Water Resources Center that will process biosolids that move through both the center and the Yellow River Water Reclamation Facility. The areas of Gwinnett served by the Crooked Creek Water Reclamation Facility would be the only parts of Gwinnett that would not be served by the new biosolids dryer.
The $15 million award announced by Kemp will cover only part of the cost to build the $88 million dryer, however. County officials said in their application that they plan to come up with funding to cover the remaining $73 million.
County officials said the amount of solid waste that will be diverted from landfills because of the dryer would be equal to the solid waste generated by the cities of Peachtree Corners, Lawrenceville and Duluth.
"The proposed project allows the County to handle additional flows from the (Yellow River facility) service area and realize the fiscal and environmental benefits of a centralized dryer facility located away from residential subdivisions," county officials wrote in their application. "The proposed location eliminates potential odor and traffic constraints from residential areas and reduces the truck traffic from the (F. Wayne Hill facility).
"Drying the biosolids at (F. Wayne Hill facility) will create a nutrient-rich organic product that can be beneficially reused as fertilizer or soil conditioner."
Auburn plans to use its funds to implement a regional water supply program that will "provide 1.59 million gallons per day of reliable and safe drinking water to the city’s water system." City officials said this program should help alleviate some negative impacts the COVID-19 pandemic had on the city's water supply.
City officials wrote in their application that the pandemic resulted in an increased demand for water when residents were in quarantine. It also put the city at risk of not having enough licensed operating staff workers to provide water if a regional outbreak occurred. The city struggled with getting a diversified workforce that had essential critical infrastructure job skills during the pandemic as well.
"The proposed water supply program for the City of Auburn will serve Zip Code 30011, with a service area population of 7,930," Auburn officials wrote in their application. "However, the project is part of a larger Regional Water Supply Program that will serve both the City of Auburn as well as the City of Winder.
"Both cities are applying for the State Fiscal Recovery Funding to fund each city’s financial portion of the project. The Regional Water Supply Program will serve Zip Codes 30011 and 30680 with a service area population of 25,833."
Braselton officials plan to use their funding to develop two ground water wells to help meet the town's water needs and reduce reliance on water systems in Jackson and Gwinnett counties. Existing ground wells provide about 45% to 50% of the city's water and the rest is purchased from Jackson and Gwinnett counties.
City officials wrote in their application that the new ground wells would be able to provide Braselton with as much as 440,000 additional gallons of water per day.
"The additional water supply will shift the Town into a more sustainable position with regards to a safe and reliable water supply throughout the area," city officials wrote in their application. "Braselton’s water system serves all of the Town limits as well as the Town’s Entire service area that spans, Jackson, Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall counties."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.