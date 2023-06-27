A sign at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Main Street in Old Town Lilburn is seen in this 2021 file photo. Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday that Lilburn will receive a $4.7 million Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank loan for the extension of Railroad Avenue, the realignment of Terry Lane with Pine Street and other improvements to provide a new access point for Old Town Lilburn.
This rendering shows the plans Lilburn Town Center Connector that will include the extension of Railroad Avenue to Terry Lane as well as the realignment of Terry Lane with Pine Street and other improvements. Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday that Lilburn will receive a $4.7 million Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank loan for the the project.
Lilburn is getting a $4.7 million loan from state officials for a key part of the city’s downtown redevelopment plans.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Tuesday that Lilburn will receive a Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank loan for the Lilburn Town Center Connection project. The project will include the extension of Railroad Avenue to end at Terry Lane, which will itself get improvements and a realignment with Pine Street as part of the effort.
