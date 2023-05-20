Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation is getting a $2.2 million grant from the state to pay for accessibility improvements, Gov. Brian Kemp announced this past week.
The grant is part of a pot of $225 million in funding the state is providing to communities across the state.
"With our partners on both the local and state levels, we've prioritized helping Georgia's communities further recover from the pandemic with a bottom-up approach," Kemp said. "Today, we're investing these funds to see that those most heavily impacted have even more resources at their disposal, and I want to thank our partners for helping us make that possible."
Gwinnett officials said in their grant application they plan to use the grant funding to improve accessibility to parks that are within walking distances and safe.
More specifically, it will pay for improvements such as a playground, open green space, an outdoor gathering space and natural areas improvements, along with a greenway and a transit stop. The information from the application that was released by the state does not specify which park this will be at.
There are also plans to include a community garden and edible landscape area along the greenway to ensure visitors have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
“I appreciate Governor Kemp’s careful stewardship in awarding this funding to worthwhile projects in communities across our state,” Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns said. “Throughout the pandemic, the General Assembly worked shoulder to shoulder with Governor Kemp to protect our citizens and keep our economy moving. We remain committed to working together to see that our best days are still ahead.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.