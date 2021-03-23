Gov. Brian Kemp said the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all Georgians over the age of 16 starting Thursday.
Georgians who will be eligible on Thursday can register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site at myvaccinegeorgia.com or by contacting local providers.
Kemp urged anyone already eligible to confirm their appointment as soon as possible.
"If you are currently eligible for vaccination, please make your appointment," Kemp said.
This week the state received more than 450,000 vaccines, both first and second doses, Kemp said.
He said he expects an increase in Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson doses next week. Kemp said approximately 70% of the vaccine allotment was directed to North Georgia and the metro Atlanta area. There are appointments available at the mass site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
