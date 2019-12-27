Goodwill and its employees — in partnership with Gwinnett Coalition of Health & Human Services and G.R.E.A.T. Little Minds, a Gwinnett Coalition program — will sort children books for ages 0 to 8 years old as the first book supplier for the program’s little libraries around the county.
These early learning donated books will be incorporated into the book exchanges throughout Gwinnett County.
“Goodwill of North Georgia is thrilled to support such a crucial initiative,” Keith Parker, President and CEO of Goodwill of North Georgia, said. “Stimulating and strengthening the minds of our youth at an early age makes it that much easier for Goodwill to help people not only find a job but a better job and then a career. G.R.E.A.T. Little Minds is preparing our children for the future.”
Gwinnett Reading Exchange & Art Transforms (G.R.E.A.T.) Little Minds is a public art and public awareness campaign designed to inspire the love of reading, provide access to early learning children’s books, and encourage appreciation for public art in Gwinnett County. These free book exchanges sponsored by businesses and individuals, will benefit children and families by increasing free access to early learning books.
“The Goodwill of North Georgia partnership is a prime example of collaboration in Gwinnett, for Gwinnett,“ Ellen Gerstein, Gwinnett Coalition’s executive director, said. “The 3,000 early learning books will impact many Gwinnett families.”
The Gwinnett Coalition and their community partner the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning recently accepted online art submissions for book exchanges to be painted, adorned and transformed into works of art by local artists. Artists have December 9 – January 21 to complete the works of art. Book exchanges have to be delivered to Hudgens Center by January 21.
The book exchange kits were built by Maxwell High School of Technology students.
Keith Fenton, chief operating officer of the Gwinnett Coalition, said that 52% of kindergarten students aren’t at the appropriate level of literacy for the curriculum, which is linked to access to age-appropriate books. The Gwinnett Coalition and GREAT Little Minds partnered with Gwinnett County Public Schools to help produce small cabinets that will be placed at places in Gwinnett County locations such as parks, churches, schools, early learning centers, health care facilities and homeless shelters.
The book exchanges operate with a take-one, leave-one policy where local families can share children’s books for free.