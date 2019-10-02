The Goodwill of North Georgia has come to Duluth with a new shopping option for the community.
The nonprofit organization opened its newest store, which will be located at 3064 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Thursday.
“The Duluth store features our new look and provides a modern shopping experience,” Goodwill Vice-President of Marketing Elaine Armstrong said. “Shoppers can expect to find great bargains on the items we’re known for like household treasures and bargain priced clothing, as well as new items like cell phone chargers and socks!”
While Goodwill stores can be a place for local residents to find deals on items ranging from home furnishings and books to clothing and jewelry, they also serve a deeper purpose for the area.
Money raised from sales at Goodwill stores is used to support the 13 career centers that the non-profit runs in the region, as well as the online version of a center, careerconnector.org.
Goodwill officials said panels have been installed in the new store to explain the organization's history and mission. In addition to being a place where customers can shop, residents who have items that they no longer need but are still in good shape can drop them off at the store.
As part of the grand opening celebration for the new store, customers who visit the location from now until Sunday will be able to enter hourly drawings for Goodwill gift certificates.