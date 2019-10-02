The Goodwill of North Georgia is coming to Duluth this week.
The nonprofit organization will open its newest store, which will be located at 3064 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, at 9 a.m. Thursday. Customers who visit the store from Thursday until Sunday will be able to enter hourly drawings for Goodwill gift certificates.
“The Duluth store features our new look and provides a modern shopping experience,” Goodwill Vice-President of Marketing Elaine Armstrong said. “Shoppers can expect to find great bargains on the items we’re known for like household treasures and bargain priced clothing, as well as new items like cell phone chargers and socks!”
Money raised from sales at Goodwill stores is used to support the 13 career centers that the non-profit runs in the region, as well as the online version of a center, careerconnector.org.