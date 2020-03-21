It was a hard decision, Todd DiMatteo said, to close Good Word Brewing & Public House in Duluth and send his employees home without knowing what the future of the coronavirus pandemic held.
It was an easier decision to decide what to do next.
On Monday, DiMatteo and a few employees spent the whole day discussing how they would move forward. Good Word needed to clear out its stores of food, so DiMatteo decided to take whatever was left in the brewery’s kitchen and turn it into soup. The idea was originally to feed former employees, but they decided to open the brewpub-turned-soup-kitchen to the community by posting about it on Facebook. Good Word also launched a Go Fund Me page to help its displaced employees.
The decision was made with health in mind, but it was also a prideful one. DiMatteo said he and his employees didn’t want to wait for the government to shut down the Duluth brewpub. They wanted to maintain control of their lives while they could.
“We wanted to kind of dictate how we wanted to end this,” DiMatteo said. “If we’re going to go out of business, we’re going to go on our own terms. First the thought was we’re going to feed our staff. But then we thought there’s other people without money and jobs.”
Good Word’s chef, Brian Crain, was one of those let go when the brewery closed. But DiMatteo said Crain been dedicated to the kitchen in the days since the brewpub closed. It’s his kitchen, after all.
“As long as we’re still helping people, I have to help,” Crain said.
Good Word is still selling crowlers of its IPA, Never Sleep, and is encouraging consumers to purchase gift cards from local shops and restaurants.
DiMatteo said they've tried to avoid large crowds inside the building, which would defeat the intent of closing the brewpub. He said they have served roughly 50 people per day, spread out from noon to mid-afternoon, encouraging those who come in to pick up food quickly and move outside.
“We haven’t turned anybody away,” DiMatteo said. “But we’ve told staff, ‘When you come in to get food, come in and let’s go,' because we’re trying to follow — as best we can — the protocols.”
Parson’s Alley in Duluth has seen some storefronts and restaurants closing for the foreseeable future. Personify Shop, a lifestyles and gift shop in Duluth, announced Monday it would close it’s brick-and-mortar establishment to focus on online and store pick-up orders.
Tough times have also seen the Duluth business community come together. Phoenix Roasters delivered a kegerator of its nitro cold brew and lemonade. Maple Street Biscuits dropped by to deliver biscuits early in the week and Simply Sweet Treats in Suwanee contributed cupcakes. Di Matteo said Simply Done Donuts, The Chocolaterie and Crafty Suds-make soap also contributed.
Emily Ryan, Director of Marketing at Phoenix Roasters in Duluth, said DiMatteo’s decision to close before St. Patrick’s Day inspired the coffee shop on Main Street to contribute to the cause.
“We thought, why don’t we just brew a nitro just to lift people’s spirits,” she said. “In my opinion, it’s our version of excellence to go with (Good Word’s) version of excellence.”
When times are tough, sometimes hope is hard to come by. DiMatteo isn’t sure if or when Good Word will be back, or how long supplies will last to continue the soup giveaways. But he and the remaining helping hands at the brewery hope their efforts provide some help to people struggling in the pandemic’s wake. The brewpub has posted two messages on its door large enough for cars to ready from Buford Highway.
The first reads, “HOLD FAST DULUTH WE GOT THIS.” The second says, “NEVER EVER EVER EVER GIVE UP.”
Crain, who can’t stay away from his kitchen at Good Word even though he’s no longer employed there, said he’s trying to take things one day at a time.
Perhaps, more than isolation, the hardest part of living through the COVID-19 pandemic is uncertainty.
“It’s impossible to think even one day ahead,” Crain said.
