In its third of year of recognizing the true givers of the community, Good Samaritan Health Centers of Gwinnett in early December announced its Good Neighbor Awards for 2021. The nonprofit, which serves the working poor and uninsured in Norcross, honored four individuals and one fellow nonprofit for their impact on Gwinnett County during the COVID pandemic.
“It is our pleasure to recognize and celebrate this year’s winners of the Good Neighbor Awards,” said GSHCG executive director Dr. Gregory Lang in a news release. “Inspired by our gratitude for our own volunteers who go above and beyond caring for our patients, Good Samaritan Health Centers of Gwinnett began giving this award three years ago to highlight the selfless and often unsung heroes of our community.
“Our goal is to recognize those who lead servant lives and encourage the community at large to give applause to those servants. I am very pleased with the winners this year and thank those who submitted nominations for this group of people.”
Good Neighbor Award recipients are nominated by Gwinnett County residents based on a list of criteria, including that the person or organization is know for cheerfully giving time, talent and/or treasure during the pandemic; demonstrates a consistently positive impact on the community; embodies servant leadership qualities; serves as a role model for others; and promotes the welfare of the community.
The 2021 Good Neighbor Award recipients are Jill Edwards, Anne Patrick, Yamaly “Kati” Tait, Sherwin Levinson and MRC GEM (Medical Reserve Corps Georgia East Metro).
Edwards, the incoming chair of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, serves on six boards in the community and is an active volunteer throughout the county.
“What I like best about Jill is that she has never been one to seek the limelight, but if she receives any she uses it to shine light on the organizations she is serving,” said Traci Newman, who nominated Edwards, who works with Across the Bridge, the Gwinnett Coalition, Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District and Rainbow Village.
Patrick has been a caseworker for St. Vincent de Paul for two decades and is the president of a parish group aligned with the organization at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church in Peachtree Corners.
“There are countless numbers of individuals and families who have benefitted from her being there for them – whether it be to have their power turned back on, food on the table, rent for the week, transportation issues resolved, last-minute saves from eviction, Christmas gifts under the tree, clothes to wear to school and so much more,” said nominator Kolinda Scialabba, who noted Patrick often prays with people in the community.
Tait has opened her home to foster children and her daughter started a business with the proceeds dedicated to foster children. She is also active in “Buy Nothing Snellville,” a Facebook group where Snellville denizens can swap items from their homes.
“She is the most loyal, giving, selfless person who asks for nothing in return,” said nominator Ellen Chaffee.
The volunteer executive director of MRC GEM, a nonprofit medical reserves corps, Levinson grew the organization from a few hundred volunteers to more than 1,500 and even used the occasion of his 50th wedding anniversary to raise money for MRC GEM.
“Sherwin is quiet, humble and non-assuming, but he is a man driven by faith, family and community who leaves a lasting positive mark wherever he goes,” said nominator Paige Havens, a 2020 Good Neighbor Award winner.
MRC GEM has been quite active during the pandemic as more than 1,300 volunteers offered more than 17,000 hours helping with testing and vaccinations, a service that would have otherwise cost nearly $1 million.
