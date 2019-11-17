The Georgia Independent School Association has named four Wesleyan School faculty members GISA Master Teachers.
Leah Baughn (middle school modern and classical languages), Kevin Kadzis (high school social science), Lisa McNearney (lower school music) and Madison Thomas (third grade lead teacher) were all selected after completing a detailed application process through GISA this past spring, according to a news release.
“We are delighted that GISA has acknowledged the hard work of these committed educators through the new Master Teacher program,” Wesleyan Head of School Chris Cleveland said in a news release. “Leah, Kevin, Lisa, and Madison are outstanding classroom teachers and have been impacting the lives of Wesleyan students for many years. They are each deserving of this honor.”
To be accepted into GISA’s Master Teacher program, candidates must submit a portfolio of three tangible examples of outstanding work related to the classroom and to sharing and collaborating with other educators. The final part of the application is an unedited video of the candidate’s classroom teaching using best practices and five letters of recommendation from colleagues, administrators, parents and students.
This is the second consecutive year in which Wesleyan teachers have been honored as GISA Master Teachers.
Wesleyan art students partner with Memory Project
For the second year, the Advanced 2D students at Wesleyan School have partnered with a humanitarian organization, The Memory Project.
This year, the students have been working on creating portraits of children who live in Pakistan. The portraits will be on display outside of Austin Chapel until Dec. 2.
In December, the original works of arts will be mailed to the Memory Project headquarters, where a volunteer will hand deliver them to the children portrayed in the works of arts, according to a news release.
The Pakistan outreach is the newest addition to the Memory Project organization and their primary goal is to connect people from two countries who typically view each other negatively.
For more information, visit memoryproject.org.
GCPS employees participate in ‘Little Black Dress Initiative’
Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Office of Federal and Special Programs recently participated in the Junior League of Atlanta’s Little Black Dress Initiative.
The LBDI is an advocacy campaign with a goal of raising awareness about generational poverty in Georgia. During the weeklong campaign, LBDI , according to a news release.
The women in the Office of Federal and Special Programs, which supports GCPS’ 68 Title I Schools, made financial contributions to the campaign and wore stickers that read, “Ask Me About My Dress” and “I Support LBDI” in order to invite dialogue among colleagues, friends and strangers about generational poverty.
High school teacher wins powerlifting competition
Dale McLaren, a 12th grade language arts teacher at North Gwinnett High School, won his weight class (93 kg) and was named best lifter for his age group (40-49) in the Equipped Powerlifting category at the International Powerlifting Federation’s Men’s World Masters Powerlifting Championships in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Competitive powerlifting is different than weightlifting and is a sport of strength, according to a news release. It involves athletes competing in three specific disciplines, each designed to measure different areas of human strength. The three powerlifts are squat, bench press and deadlift. In “equipped” powerlifting, competitors can wear squat/deadlift suits and knee wraps.