The Wesleyan Symphonic Band and Chorus had a busy weekend in New York City over the Thanksgiving holidays.
The group went to a New York Philharmonic concert, had a Q&A with a violinist, received a backstage tour of the Rockefeller Center, met a Rockette, went to the “Top of the Rock,” reconnected with alumnus Will Rainwater, shopped in Times Square and saw “Wicked,” according to a news release from Wesleyan School. Those on the trip also had the opportunity to visit the first firehouse that responded on 9/11, when terrorists flew passenger airplanes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. The group met first responders and firefighters and, at the firefighters’ request, sang out in front of the fire stations, the news release states. The group also visited the 9/11 Memorial Museum and finished up the trip with lunch at the Stardust Diner, where the waiters and waitresses not only served food but sang as well.
Wesleyan is a private K-12 Christian school located in Peachtree Corners. For more information, visit www.wesleyanschool.org.
Wesleyan middle schoolers participate in tech-free challenge
Wesleyan School’s Middle School Dean of Student Life Rich Billing and a group of eighth-grade students issued a challenge to the rest of the middle school the week of Nov. 18: Unplug your devices and focus your attention on relationships and other activities.
“While students may not elect to totally disconnect, the goal for each student is to spend significantly less time using technology throughout the week,” Billing said in a news release. “In turn, we hope that they will see the benefit and the importance of taking a break from the overwhelming tide of technology.”
In the assembly announcing the challenge, the eighth-grade students talked about their own experiences with technology and how we can all benefit from taking time away from it. They also gave the student body several suggestions on how to use the time that has been freed up from using technology less. Nearly 60% of middle school students participated in the Disconnect From Tech Challenge, the news release states.
“The week was successful, and I was really able to spend more time with my family,” one eighth-grader said. “This challenge really helped me realize how much time I spend on my phone daily. It was a weird week. I had a lot of extra free time. I was usually getting an extra hour or two of sleep. I also got my homework done a lot quicker and earlier. Finally, I talked to my parents more and enjoyed nature. Overall, it was a good experience.”GCPS seeking media specialist award noms
Does your child love to visit the media center at their school? Have you participated in a fun and engaging literacy activity at your child’s school?
Each year, Gwinnett County Public Schools recognizes a school media specialist whose service has resulted in an exemplary media program. If you know an innovative and enthusiastic media specialist who plans collaboratively, promotes literacy and integrates technology, nominate him or her for GCPS Media Specialist of the Year.
Nominations are due by Friday. Email Cindy Weaver in Media Services and Technology Training at cindy_weaver@gwinnett.k12.ga.us
Charter school programs schedule info sessions
Gwinnett County Public Schools’ charter school and other special school programs have scheduled information sessions and registration dates for students interested in attending in the 2020-21 school year. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology registration is open through Jan. 24. An information session for rising ninth graders and their families will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at the school, 970 McElvaney Lane in Lawrenceville.
The registration lottery for GSMST will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 11 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center. Lottery criteria for qualifying students is available online at www.gcpsk12.org/gsmst.
The Grayson High School Technical Education Program’s online registration will open Jan. 13. A Winter Open House will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Grayson Tech, 50 Hope Hollow Road in Loganville.
Information visits will be held at GCPS high schools between Jan. 13 and Feb. 19. Students may access an application via their Student Portal account. For more information, visit www.gcpsk12.org/GraysonTech.
Maxwell High School of Technology’s online registration will open Jan. 13. An Open House is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the school, 990 McElvaney Lane in Lawrenceville.
Recruitment visits will be held at GCPS high schools between Jan. 13 and Feb. 19. Dates and times of high school visits will be posted on the Maxwell website at www.gcpsk12.org/maxwellhs. Students may access an application via their Student Portal account.
Students in grades 4 through 12 interested in attending Gwinnett Online Campus must complete the registration process during the month of February. Interested families are encouraged to attend an open house from 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 28, 29 or 30 or Feb. 11, 12, or 13 at the school, 713 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville, or check out informational videos at www.gcpsk12.org/gwinnettonline. Once a grade level is full, a waiting list will be established. GOC does not offer mid-year enrollment.
New Life Academy of Excellence will have open enrollment for new students from Dec. 16 to Feb. 7.
Take a virtual tour of the school at newlifeacademyga.com or schedule an in-person tour on Jan. 3. Tours will also take place from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28 and Feb. 4. If needed, a registration lottery will be held on Feb. 17.
Barrow BOE approves academic calendars
The Barrow County Board of Education recently approved the academic calendars for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. The recommended calendars were based on input from school governance teams and public survey results.
Both of the calendars feature a full fall break, full Thanksgiving break, about a two week Winter Break, long weekends in February and March, and Spring Break during the first week of April. The school years will start the beginning of August and end in May.