Sixth- through eighth-grade art students at Wesleyan School are working on their annual gingerbread house projects.
Teams design a detailed house around a theme and donate the finished product to local charities and nursing homes, according to a news release. Houses are built with a cardboard structure, then covered with graham crackers, icing and candy.
This year, each team has been tasked with learning Adobe Illustrator to create the shapes for their walls and roof structures. The documents are then being used to cut the shapes out of cardboard with a laser cutter, the news release states.
"It's a great way for students to begin to make the connection with a digital, 2-dimensional model and a 3-D constructed model," art teacher Heather Niemann said in the news release.
Additionally, fifth-grade art students are creating Christmas ornaments this winter.
The ornaments are made up of Christian symbols and have been around since the 1950s. Each student selected a symbol, which is then cut out with the laser cutter, the news release states. The students will put the ornaments together and paint them in white and gold.
"It's a great way to use the laser cutter to create the symbols, while also teaching about the 'Christian underground' symbols that people often used in times of persecution to identify other believers," Niemann said.
Wesleyan School is a private Christian school in Peachtree Corners.
Central Gwinnett students, Magic Wheelchair partner to create wheelchair costume
Students at Central Gwinnett High School partnered with Magic Wheelchair to build a wheelchair costume for a student at Oakland Meadow School.
Students in the Central Gwinnett Fine Arts Academy visual arts and technical theater classes met with Oakland Meadow student Naylea Paez and her teacher, Kathleen Pelletier, to brainstorm ideas for the wheelchair costume. Visual arts students sketched several design possibilities, and the technical theater students engineered and built the costume.
The annual project creates opportunities for real-world problem solving. Students have to figure out how to create a costume that will attach to a wheelchair, be comfortable for the student to wear and not cause any damage to the chair, according to a news release.
The Magic Wheelchair was revealed during Central Gwinnett's annual "Safe Trick-or-Treat," an event sponsored by the Key Club. All Central Gwinnett High clubs, organizations and athletic teams, as well as several community members and businesses, participate in the event that features candy and family-friendly games and activities for children.
Magic Wheelchair is a nonprofit organization that strives to put a smile on the face of every child in a wheelchair.
GAC ensemble wins third place for one-act play
The Greater Atlanta Christian School Middle School One Act play "Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook" received third place at the Middle School Georgia Theatre Conference earlier this year.
"In middle school theater, we focus on developing performance, collaboration, and creation skills," Middle School Theater Director Sam Casey said in a news release. "Our goal is to take abstract creative concepts and exercise them with a concrete, process-driven approach."
In preparation for "Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook" the cast made a commitment to listening to each other as an ensemble, making specific character choices and creating environments with movement, the news release states.
"I believe those qualities shined through for our entire cast,' Casey said.
In addition to the ensemble's third-place honor, Maren Jacquet was recognized with the award for Best Supporting Actress, and Avery Fallon and Dominique Riley were named to the All-Star Cast.
The judges' comments included praise for Tyler Bragg, Malia Campos and Mychaela James for expertly playing many different ages, and for Giovanni Rama, Lorelei Osborne and Dylan Holsworth for capturing the non-stop energy and enthusiasm of kindergartners.
Student stage manager Alex Fallon managed the stage and set.
Greater Atlanta Christian is a private Christian school located in Norcross.