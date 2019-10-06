Three Gwinnett County Public Schools students have been invited to present their chemistry research at a national conference.
Joel Suazo of Grayson High School and Jennifer Kim and Miki Nguyen of Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology presented their research at the national American Chemistry Society's fall meeting in San Diego, California, as part of Project SEED, according to a news release.
Since 1968, Project SEED has connected colleges and universities with high schools and has helped more than 11,000 high school students and has helped more than 11,000 high school students, many of whom were the first in their family to attend college. For eight to 10 weeks during the summer, SEED students work in real laboratories, with real scientists serving as their mentors.
The goal of Project SEED is to make careers in chemistry accessible to groups who have not been traditionally represented. Students are eligible to participate after taking high school chemistry and may participate for up to two summers during their high school careers. Students who successfully complete two years and major in a chemical science are eligible for the ACS SEED Scholarship.
Locally, Project SEED is a collaboration between Georgia Gwinnett College and Gwinnett’s high schools.
Crews Middle lauded for its ‘No Place for Hate’ program
The Anti-Defamation League has recognized Crews Middle School for its implementation of the “No Place for Hate” program.
The school’s program was highlighted in the ADL’s monthly Education Bulletin.
“No Place for Hate” is a self-directed program helping all of the stakeholders take the lead on improving and maintaining school climate so all students can thrive, according to a news release. To be designated “No Place for Hate,” a school must complete a needs assessment, form a “No Place for Hate” committee, sign the Resolution of Respect, and design and implement school-wide anti-bias or bullying prevention activities. Upon completion of the required program components, schools receive a No Place for Hate banner that can be displayed in the school.
GCPS operates third largest bus fleet in U.S.
When it comes to transportation, Gwinnett County Public Schools has one of the biggest bus fleets around.
According to Bus Fleet Magazine, GCPS is the third largest transporter of students in America, just behind Fairfax County (Va.) Public Schools and the New York City Department of Education, which checks in at No. 1, according to a news release.
GCPS climbed one spot, from No. 4 to No. 3, with the same number of route buses as last year -- 1,636, the news release states. The Los Angeles Unified School District dropped two spots, from No. 2 to No. 4, after reporting 304 fewer route buses than last year.