For some students served in Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Special Education program, significant sensory needs can have a big impact on how they interact with others, their ability to focus on learning, and the flow of their day.
Unexpected noises, bright lights and certain smells or textures can disrupt the learning of some, while other students may need extra stimulation of their senses to have a successful day of learning.
In January, after learning of the significant sensory needs of the special education students at Duluth High School from GCPS Occupational Therapist Mary Jo Ray-Jewett, local business owners Clyde and Sandra Strickland of Metro Waterproofing decided to sponsor a specially designed room at the school to meet students’ sensory needs, according to GCPS’ Communique online magazine.
Ray-Jewett designed the Sensory Room to support Duluth students who need more sensory input and those who need less. With input from Autism-Level 1 Teacher Cameron Robertson and Special Education Department Chair Allyson Vamplew, work began last spring to outfit a small classroom with the specialized features that would specifically support the needs of the school’s students. The room became fully functional this school year, according to the Communique article.
In the article, Robertson said the Sensory Room is where she can take students who are experiencing frustration or anxiety so they can calm down, relax and return to learning in the classroom.
“The Sensory Room has been a tremendous help with my students with autism,” Robertson told the magazine. “Whether they need sensory input or output, the new sensory room is able to provide a huge amount of support for my students.”
Duluth’s special education teachers can tailor use of the various features of the room to support each individual student, according to the article. The room’s features include:
— A fiber optic curtain/waterfall to provide visual and tactile experience. The feature is safe to stroke, hold, and wrap around or lay across the body. The changing colors focus attention while having a calming effect.
— A bubble wall, which is useful for visual tracking as the bubbles move up the wall. The low humming of the motor also provides calming “white noise.”
— Sensory boxes, which provide many textures to explore, including brightly colored rice, water beads and moldable kinetic sand.
— An astronomy fluorescent light filter, which filters emergency lighting in the room, reducing the disruption of fluorescent light for those who are sensitive.
— An extra-large bean bag chair and a 20-pound weighted blanket that provides deep pressure for students who need the equivalent of a tight hug or a very firm touch for a calming effect.
— A rope hammock chair swing and a yoga hammock swing, which also support those who need deep pressure. Swinging provides what is called vestibular input and supports movement, balance, positioning and spatial awareness. Linear swinging helps students develop posture and balance, organize vision, calm the sensory system and regulate behavior.
— A sensory table with therapy sand, which provides tactile experience. The fine grade of the sensory sand is calming when poured on the student’s hands and arms; the student can also move his or her hands through the sand.
— A vibro-acoustic mattress, which musically massages the student’s whole body from head to toe with stimulating and soothing sound vibrations. The mattress supports relaxation, stress reduction and pain management; calms restless behavior; and provides physical and auditory stimulation.
The Strickland Sensory Room has components to meet the needs of Duluth students with moderate, severe and profound intellectual disabilities as well as students at all levels served in the autism program. Some classes have been able to integrate the Sensory Room into their daily routine, while others use the room on an as-needed basis.
GCPS to hold job fair for special education teachers
Gwinnett County Public Schools is holding an invitation-only career fair for special education teachers on Jan. 25.
The fair will consist of pre-scheduled interviews for special education teachers at all levels — elementary, middle and high school. To be eligible to attend, you must be certified or become certified by July in any field of special education. The school district will be offering contracts and letters of intent for the 2020-2021 school year.
Interviews will be held to fill positions for teachers who can work with students with autism spectrum disorders, emotional and behavioral disorders, specific learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, physical and health disabilities/orthopedic impairment, visual impairments, and speech/language impairments.
To attend, you must complete a GCPS online application and have two supervisory references submitted along with copies of GACE scores or state certification documentation.
You can go to: publish.gwinnett.k12.ga.us/gcps/home/public/employment/jobfairs/sped to request to attend the job fair. Those invited for interviews will receive an email confirmation and additional instructions.
For more information, email gcpsteach@gwinnett.k12.ga.us or call 678-301-6076.
Wesleyan School photography class visits Krog Street
Earlier this month, a high school photography class went on a field trip to Krog Street Market.
The students used their advanced photography knowledge to showcase their best skills as a final project for the class, according to the school’s website.
The murals, texture and industrial architecture of the area helped create a photographer’s playground. Students were also allowed to spray paint the Krog Street tunnel.
Wesleyan School is a private Christian school located in Peachtree Corners.