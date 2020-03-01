Cadets of South Gwinnett High School’s JROTC Department have volunteered to beautify a nearly three-mile stretch of Skyland Drive in Snellville near Briscoe Park and South Gwinnett High School.
The project has a personal impact on some South Gwinnett students who drive or direct traffic on that road daily.
“Every year the cadets of the Comet Battalion come together and decide upon a service-learning project that can make a difference in their community,” said retired Lieutenant Colonel Nathaniel Flegler Jr., the Senior Army Instructor for the JROTC Program. “This year, they wanted to take ownership a piece of real estate that they use daily.
Gwinnett, Clean and Beautiful sponsors the Adopt-a-Road litter prevention initiative, which enables citizens to show their pride in Gwinnett and safely reduce the amount of unsightly trash and illegal signage alongside county roadways.
“The cadets’ active involvement in the Adopt-a-Road program made a huge difference in the community,” said Kim Sullivan, Program Coordinator, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Services. “The Comet Battalion, along with 4,745 other Gwinnettians removed over 188,641 pounds of litter from Gwinnett’s roadways in 2019.”
South Gwinnett cadets spent an afternoon in January cleaning up the road.
“The cadets really had a wonderful time giving back to their community through this program. We were very happy to see the fruits of our labor when our road sign was erected right outside of the JROTC building,” said Cadet Mena Perry, Cadet Battalion Commander for the Comet Battalion.
North Gwinnett National Arts Honors society wins sixth consecutive state championship
A group of artists at North Gwinnett High School were recognized at the monthly Gwinnett County Board of Education business meeting for their collective achievement in upholding a dynasty in visual arts.
The North Gwinnett organization was named the state champion at the Georgia Art Education Association’s National Art Honor Society state conference for the sixth consecutive year. This year’s conference was held at the SCAD Atlanta Campus and High Museum of Art in Atlanta.
The annual event brings together the National Art Honor Society chapters from high schools from across Georgia. During this two-day event, the chapters participate in clinics and activities. Teams compete in challenges in sculpture, design, drawing, portraits, fashion, mixed media and photography. The chapter scoring the highest from all of the events and challenges is named the state champion.
Buford Senior Academy students get their say in how their school operates
A group of select Buford Senior Academy fifth graders makes up the school’s Student Leadership team, which provides input on school decisions and receive leadership-based advisement from organization sponsors at the school.
Students are nominated by their teachers as fourth graders. The group participates in a book study about leadership — “Leadership 101” by John Maxwell — and participate in peer mediation and conflict resolution training.
“These young men and women have been helping me make decisions to make Buford Senior Academy be the school that they envision it to be for those to follow,” principal Kaleen Pulley said.
Pulley said students provided input to help school leaders design the playground.
“Their input is important, because we want them to love the school they’re leading,” Pulley said.
