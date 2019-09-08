Georgia ranks 13th in the nation for K-12 achievement, according to Education Week’s 2019 Quality Counts report released Wednesday morning.
Georgia’s K-12 Achievement score of 74.4 was also higher than the national average of 73.0.
“We’ve set a course in our state toward a different kind of educational system — one that prioritizes a whole-child, well-rounded education instead of piling more and more layers of testing, accountability, and bureaucracy onto our schools,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a news release. “Our work is certainly not finished, but we’re moving in the right direction, and I continue to see indicators that this strategy is working. I’m confident we’ve got the partnerships in place — from the Department of Education to the Governor’s Office to the legislature, along with strong leadership at the local level — to keep that positive trend going.”
The K-12 Achievement component is based primarily on students’ math and reading scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation’s Report Card. The measurement also takes into account a state’s graduation rate and Advanced Placement test scores.
The report also shows Georgia ranks third in the nation for the increase in students’ NAEP math scores from 2003 to 2017, and fourth for the increase in students’ NAEP reading scores from 2003 to 2017, the news release states.
Additionally, the report highlights areas for improvement. Georgia ranks lower on the other two components of the Quality Counts score released earlier this year, ranking 33rd in the nation on the “Chance for Success” measurement, which includes indicators such as family income, parent education, and adult income and employment, and 37th for School Finance. These are priority areas already seeing focused effort and attention from across state government.
It’s also important to note that the data is lagging, the news release states. The School Finance score relies on 2016 data, so it does not reflect the increased investments in education Georgia has made in recent years — including the full funding of the Quality Basic Education formula in 2018 and 2019.
Education Week’s Quality Counts report consists of three indicators — K-12 Achievement, Chance for Success, and School Finance — that are released in installments each year.
For more information, visit www.edweek.org/ew/collections/quality-counts-2019-state-achievement/state-grades-on-k-12-achievement-map-and.html.
Nominations open for Teach On ProjectIs there a Gwinnett teacher or administrator who you think deserves some extra recognition?
Atlanta Families’ Awards for Excellence in Education is now the Teach On Project, and the organization is looking for nominations of outstanding teachers and school leaders for the 2020 Teach On Projects Awards, according to Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Nominations are open, and the deadline to nominate is Sept. 30. Each award winner receives $7,500-$3,500 in funding for a school project, $1,500 in funding for professional development, and a personal stipend of $2,500.
To be eligible, nominees must be teachers, assistant principals or principals (pre-K through grade 12) with at least two years of experience in education; must have taught in Gwinnett County Public Schools in 2018-19; and must have demonstrated excellence in three areas — growth in student achievement, a positive impact on students’ self-esteem and effective collaboration within their school communities.
Teachers, assistant principals and principals who are nominated will receive a link to the application.
To nominate someone or for more information, visit teachonproject.org.
Previous GCPS winners include:
♦ Kelly Dyar of Mill Creek High (2019 Teacher Winner)
♦ Dr. Doug Doblar of Head Elementary (2019 Teacher Winner)
♦ Dr. Jennifer Blodgett of Patrick Elementary (2018 Teacher Winner)
♦ Dr. Amber Simmons of Brookwood High (2018 Teacher Winner)
♦ Sherry Aglietti of Bay Creek Middle (2017 Teacher Winner)
♦ Soo Son of Suwanee Elementary (2017 Teacher Winner), now at Rock Springs Elementary
♦ Tisha Williamson of Starling Elementary (2016 Teacher Winner), now at Lilburn Elementary
♦ Alicia “Alix” McHardy of Norcross High (2016 Teacher Winner), now at Paul Duke STEM High
♦ Karen Lillard of Beaver Ridge Elementary (2016 Principal Winner), now at Brookwood Elementary
♦ Cindy Apley-Rose of Couch Middle (2015 Teacher Winner)
♦ Jennifer Dunn of Partee Elementary (2015 Assistant Principal Winner), now at Coleman Middle
♦ Dr. Kara Cowdrick of Chesney Elementary (2015 Teacher Winner)