Phoenix High School teachers, administrators and parent volunteers teamed up for a beautification project involving the school’s grounds during Gwinnett Great Days of Service.
The 20th annual Gwinnett Great Days of Service took place in late October. The event, organized by the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services, mobilizes thousands of individuals, corporations, churches, schools, civic organizations and communities in volunteer service to address some of the county’s most critical needs.
At Phoenix High, volunteers dug through the tough Georgia clay to plant Knock Out Roses, hydrangeas and perennial grasses throughout the campus. Pansies, snapdragons, and fresh pine straw were also added to complement and add color to the perennials. The plants and shrubs were donated by Buck Jones Nursery.
This was not the first attempt this year to improve the grounds of Phoenix High School, a open-campus high school in Lawrenceville that helps students obtain their high school diplomas.
Earlier this year, the school’s track was resurfaced and overgrown shrubs around the track were removed, resulted in an improved surface for physical education classes and an inviting walking locale for the community.
Phoenix High Schools is located at 501 W. Pike St. in Lawrenceville.
Baggett, Lilburn elementary schools team up to build bunk beds
Baggett Elementary School and Lilburn Elementary School recently teamed up with Lowe’s Home Improvement and Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build 101 bunk beds for local families and hurricane victims.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit organization that specializes in building beds for families in need. Its goal is to get children off floors and give them a good night’s sleep.
More than 300 volunteers helped build the beds, all of which are equipped with a new mattress, linens, comforter and pillow.
Local businesses and community members donated all the supplies and building materials.
About 60 beds will be sent to victims recovering from Hurricane Michael, which made landfall on the Florida panhandle at peak intensity as a Category storm on Oct. 16.
The remaining beds will be donated to local residents in need.
Parkview grad lands job at Savannah news station
The next time you are in Savannah and you watch the news, you may end up getting the latest information from a Parkview High School graduate.
Cody Thomas, a reporter at Fox 28, graduated from Parkview with honors before attending Kennesaw State University, were he graduated cum laude in 2018 with a degree in journalism and emerging media.
Thomas became a published author in May when his book, “Half Past Five,” was released. Set in California, the book is a high-stakes novel about the trials and tribulations of youth and leaving what you know behind.