Parsons Elementary School kindergarten teacher Jennifer Kim was honored as the Korean American of the Year Award winner by Atlanta Radio Korea.
Kim is teaching her first year of Korean Dual Language Immersion at Parsons Elementary.
Atlanta Radio Korea commended Kim for demonstrating the passion and commitment to spreading the uniqueness of the Korean language as well as for being a “pioneer” of Korean education in the Suwanee-based elementary school.
While this is the first year of Korean Dual Language Immersion, Kim is in her second year teaching kindergarten at Parsons.
State recognizes 27 Gwinnett schools for academic performance and growth
The Governor’s Office of Student Achievement has announced 27 Gwinnett County schools as 2019 Single Statewide Accountability System award winners, which single out schools who have indicated high performance or gains in academic success.
Dr. Steve Flynt, Gwinnett County Public Schools associate superintendent for School Improvement and Operations, commended this year’s award winners.
“These awards are a point of pride for these school communities as they speak to the quality teaching and learning taking place and the achievement of their students.”
Awards are distributed in two categories — Greatest Gains and Highest Performing — and each award category has four tiers — Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. GOSA uses College and Career Ready Performance Index data from the three most recent school years to determine the SSAS awards. Schools that showed high growth in its three-year average CCRPI Progress Score in at least the 93rd percentile in the state qualified for Greatest Gains. Schools with high academic performance based on a three-year average CCRPI Content Mastery Score in at least the 93rd percentile qualified for Highest Performing.
Schools honored at the Platinum or Gold award tiers earned a CCRPI Single Score of 90.0 or above in all three years, while Silver and Bronze award winners had a minimum CCRPI Single Score of 80.0 for all three years.
Registration open for Gwinnett CTE programs
GCPS high school students can spend part of their days gaining hands-on experience and certification by enrolling in career and technical education programs.
The district encourages students interested in exploring careers through hands-on learning can check out two specialized CTE programs at upcoming events.
Online registration for the Grayson HS Technical Education Program is open, with the Winter Open House set for Feb. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is program information for Grayson available online.
An Open House for Maxwell High School of Technology is scheduled for Feb. 20, between 5 and 7 p.m. at the school. Online registration is available and information about Maxwell programs online.
Eligible students may register for either program from their Student Portal account from anywhere they have internet access. Both programs will make recruitment visits to all GCPS high schools between Jan. 13 and Feb. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.