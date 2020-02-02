A team from North Gwinnett Middle School won top honors at this year’s PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades State Championship competition held on Jan. 25 at the Arts and Sciences Auditorium on the campus of Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville.
The team consists of students Ipsita Bhattacharya, Jack Hunsaker, Nagayuvan Ayyachamy, Srishti Sood and Thomas Jenkins. North Gwinnett Middle School teachers Scott Johnson, Scott Kim and Kelly Lorenz coach the team. More than 1,000 students throughout the state competed at the local, regional and state levels of the PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades.
“This team has been a joy to coach since day one with their dedication to advanced academics and the fun they have together doing this activity,” Johnson said. “The coaches of this team have dedicated many mornings and afternoons for practices and all day on several Saturdays for the competitions.
“We have highly involved parents who help with anything we ask. And besides us coaches, we have several teachers here at North Gwinnett Middle School who go above and beyond the curriculum to challenge these highly motivated students to learn even more.”
Teams of middle school students compete in the PAGE Academic Bowl by answering questions in subjects such as history, mathematics, science, literature and the performing arts. They battle the clock to answer toss-up and bonus questions in order to score points.
The Professional Association of Georgia Educators’ mission with the competition is to inspire students to excel academically, to enhance student self-confidence and self-esteem, and to develop camaraderie. PAGE honors outstanding students and educators and encourages academic excellence through competitive academic initiatives such as PAGE STAR, the PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades and the PAGE Georgia Academic Decathlon.
“It takes skill and cooperation to create a successful academic bowl team, and all the students who participated in the state championship competition should be proud of that accomplishment,” PAGE Executive Director Craig Harper said.
The North Gwinnett Middle School team will go to several more competitions over the next few months, including a national one in Chicago in May.
“We finished 13th in the nation a few years ago and this team wants a top 10 finish,” Johnson said.
Buford City Schools dubs spelling bee champion
A Buford Senior Academy fifth grader bested a field that included middle school students at the Buford City Schools spelling bee on Jan. 16.
Arden Lowder won the bee against a runner-up who also came from Buford Senior Academy. Lowder advances to compete in the oral round of the spelling bee against the top spellers in Gwinnett County at the regional spelling bee on Feb. 22 at Discovery High School.
GCPS schools holding informational meetingsSeveral Gwinnett schools and programs will hold registration and information meetings for registration or enrollment in the coming weeks.
The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology registration deadline closed on Jan. 24. The GSMT lottery will be held at 9 a.m. on Feb. 11 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center.
Online registration for the Grayson High School Technical Education Program opened Jan. 13, with the Winter Open House set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 6. Information visits will be held at GCPS high schools between Jan. 13 and Feb. 19. District officials said students may access an application via their Student Portal account.
Maxwell High School of Technology registration is open and an open house is set for Feb. 20 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the school’s campus. Representatives from the school will be recruiting at Gwinnett schools through Feb. 19. Dates and times of high school visits will be posted on the Maxwell website. Eligible students may apply from their Student Portal account from anywhere they have internet access.
Students in grades 4-12 interested in attending Gwinnett Online Campus full time for 2020-21 must complete the registration process during the month of February.
GCPS encourages interested families to attend an open house and tour at the school’s campus from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 28, Jan. 29, Jan. 30, Feb. 11, Feb. 12, or Feb. 13. An informational meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. There are also videos available online. Once a grade level is full, a waiting list will be established. GOC does not offer mid-year enrollment.
Open enrollment closes for one GCPS charter school, New Life Academy of Excellence, on Feb. 7. Virtual or in-person tours can be scheduled from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4. District officials said a registration lottery will be held on Feb. 17, if needed.
