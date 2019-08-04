Teachers, librarians, authors and illustrators will join together Sept. 14 to discuss reading, writing and books.
“nErDcampGA” will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at Freeman’s Mill Elementary School, 2303 Old Peachtree Road in Lawrenceville. The event is free, but participation is capped at 250, so those who want to attend should register at Eventbrite.
The idea for “nErDcampGA” was sparked by Edcamps, in which educators get together to create their conference. No presentations are scheduled in advance; instead, the conference is built the day of the event as people arrive and fill the board with sessions they want to lead.
“A nErDcamp puts a literacy spin on the Edcamp model by including some scheduled sessions with popular children’s authors and illustrators,” the event’s website states. “At nErDcampGA, part of our day will be organized in a traditional Edcamp model where we will encourage participants to volunteer to lead sessions. The rest of the day will consist of scheduled appearances by our amazing authors and illustrators. The day will end with an author meet and greet.”
Lola M. Schaefer, a former teacher who now works as a writing coach for elementary and middle schools throughout the United States, and Lisa Eickholdt, an assistant professor of literacy education at Georgia Gwinnett College, are the co-directors of the event.
Ashby Collins, a Reading Recovery teacher and literacy coach at Freeman’s Mill Elementary School, is the president of nErDcamp’s Board of Directors, and Wanga Magnum, a Gwinnett County Public Schools language arts instructional coach, serves as the board’s treasurer. Lesley Pendleton, principal of Berkeley Lake Elementary School, is the web director.
Several authors and illustrators will be at the event, including:
Aimee Buckner, a literacy specialist with Gwinnett County Public Schools and a consultant who has written three books about writing notebooks.
Jan Burkins, who has published five books about literacy and literacy coaching, including “Preventing Misguided Reading” and “Who’s Doing the Work? How to Say Less So Readers Can Do More.”
R. Gregory Christie, whose illustrations have earned him a Caldecott honor, NAACP Image Award, five Coretta Scott King Honors and two spots on the New York Times’ Best Illustrated Children’s Books lists.
Monique Fields, the author of “Honeysmoke,” a picture book about a biracial girl who discovers her color, and the founder and editor of Honeysmoke.com, a site for parents raising multiracial children.
Lester L. Laminack, professor emeritus at Western Carolina University who has written more than 20 books for teachers and children.
Minh Le, the author of “Drawn Together,” which won several awards, including the 2019 Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature — Picture Book Winner.
Shanda McCloskey, the author of “DOLL-E 1.0.”
Dana Middleton, who writes animated television and children’s books, including her middle grade novels, “The Infinity Year of Avalon James” and “Open If You Dare.”
Jennifer Swanson, a self-proclaimed science geek who has written more than 30 nonfiction books for children.
Renee Watson, whose young adult novel, “Piecing Me Together,” received a Coretta Scott King Award and Newbery Honor.
Tracy Walker, a professional storyteller who is currently the programming manager for Forsyth County Public Library.
For more information, including a link to register for a ticket, visit nerdcampga.org.