Mill Creek High School Theatre recently won Best Play in the Region AAAAAA One Act Play competition for its production of “Rabbit Hole.”
Led by director Sarah Lindahl, Mill Creek defeated productions from Collins Hill, Discovery, Duluth, Mountain View, North Gwinnett and Peachtree Ridge in the regional competition.
The troupe advanced to the GHSA State One Act Play Championships, held Saturday at the Buford Community Theatre. Results from the competition were not available by press time.
“Rabbit Hole,” by David Lindsay-Abaire, won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. The play is about a couple, Becca and Howie Corbett, who have everything a family could want, until a life-shattering accident turns their world upside down and leaves them drifting perilously apart. The play charts their bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest of places and for a path that will lead them back into the light of day.
Additional awards won by Mill Creek at the regional competition include Best Actress (Elaine Whitbeck), All Star Cast (Elena Rodriquez) and All Star Tech (Abi Green and Kayla Hanken). The production also won an award for Best Set.
For more information about the theater program at Mill Creek, visit www.millcreektheatre.com.
Barrow Schools win Zaxby’s grants
Several teachers in Barrow County Schools received classroom grants from Zaxby’s Urgency to Serve program.
The grants will impact more than 9,000 students in 12 of Barrow’s schools and programs.
In total, Zaxby’s is giving $8,400 for students.
The recipients are:
♦ Emily Murphy of Apalachee High for “Plant Stands by AHS Ag Mechanics”
♦ Ashley Bailey of the Arts & Innovation Magnet Program for “Arts at Work”
♦ Tish Macdowell of the Arts & Innovation Magnet Program for “Affirmation Garden”
♦ Tiffany Martin of the Barrow County Alternative Education Program for science equipment
♦ Tiara Mensinger of Bethlehem Elementary for “Bethlehem’s Angels”
♦ Katelyn Simmons of Bear Creek Middle for animal dissection
♦ Dr. Anne Lock Ridgway of Bear Creek Middle for “The Trilogy is Complete...Marching to Success”
♦ Donna Morris of Bear Creek Middle for “Hands On Science”
♦ Dr. Suzy Wallin of Bear Creek Middle for “Increasing Student Participation in Diverse Physical Activities”
♦ Jill Hollis of the PDC for “The Gift of Communication”
♦ Jennifer Harris of Kennedy Elementary for “Spreading Kindness”
♦ Ashley Drake of Russell Middle for “3D Science: Balancing Chemical Equations”
♦ Wes Robertson of Russell Middle for “Special Education Pod Coffee Cart”
♦ Scott Allen of Statham Elementary for “PBIS Champions Fund”
♦ Danielle Harrison of Winder-Barrow High for “College Campus Visit Series”
♦ Tara Stuart of Winder-Barrow High for “DoggTales”
♦ Amanda Camp of Winder Elementary for “STEAM Specials Class Bots”
♦ Jennifer Deckard of Westside Middle for “Interactive Workspace”
♦ Lindsey Williams of Westside Middle for P.E. equipment
♦ Jamie Hardy of Yargo Elementary for “PBIS End of Semester Celebration”
♦ Tammy Privette of Winder Elementary for “History Alive!”
Barrow Schools employee wins award for calendar
Shenley Rountree, Barrow County Schools’ director of public relations and strategic partnerships, received the Gold Award of Excellence for the 2018-19 BOLD District Calendar from the Georgia School Public Relations Association.
The calendar highlights key dates and events for the school system and features Barrow student artwork.