That’s the theme of Mill Creek High School’s third annual Service Appreciation Night, which will take place Friday before its football game against Duluth High School.
The Service Appreciation Night is an evening dedicated to honoring both past and present members of the military, law enforcement, paramedics, EMTs, firefighters and federal, state, and local emergency service employees, according to a news release.
The event will feature a variety of law enforcement and fire equipment and vehicles, including helicopters and the U.S. Marine Corps’ Enhanced Marketing Vehicle gaming tractor trailer. The equipment will be available for viewing between 5 and 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Shortly before the game’s kickoff, at 7:20 p.m., the U.S. Army Silver Wing Parachute Team will descend on the field.
Admission is free for members of the military as well as law enforcement and emergency services employees. General admission is $7, and tickets can be purchased online at gofan.co/app/events/60000.
Mill Creek High School is located 4400 Braselton Highway in Hoschton.
Brookwood cluster parents gather for seminar on teen trends, challenges
Parents with students in Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Brookwood cluster gathered recently at Brookwood High School for a seminar on teen trends.
Hosted by the school district’s Office of Student Discipline, the seminar focused on educating parents on some of the temptations, trends and dangers that teens and preteens face today, including cyberbullying, sexting, vaping and social media challenges.
The presentation also highlighted situations that create ramifications at the school level even when a student’s activity occurred off campus.
Parent Mentors workshop to focus on ADHD support
Gwinnett County Public Schools Parent Mentors will host a seminar this week for parents of students receiving special education services.
The program will focus on students with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, providing parents with strategies for supporting their child at home and school.
The seminar will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Central Gwinnett Room (2.111) in Building 200 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, 437 Old Peachtree Road N.W. in Suwanee.
Dedication planned for McClure Health Science High
Gwinnett County Public Schools will hold the official dedication for its newest “theme” school, McClure Health Science High School, at 2 p.m. Sept. 29.
The school provides students with a rigorous, college-preparatory curriculum through the lens of health science, combining coursework with practical experiences in myriad health science fields. Program areas include patient care, allied health, health informatics, and advanced medicine. The school’s four-year program begins with seminar courses and culminates with capstone projects and internships.
The school, named after Dr. Robert McClure, a former Gwinnett County Board of Education member and local physician, is located at 3921 Club Drive in Duluth. A reception and tour will follow the dedication ceremony.