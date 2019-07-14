The Meadowcreek High School culinary arts program recently held a graduation in which 12 senior were awarded diplomas and three students received scholarships to further their education.
Evelin Castro-Lozano, a rising senior at Meadowcreek, received a $1,000 Dale Carnegie scholarship from Dale Carnegie of Georgia.
In addition, the Hospitality Education Foundation of Georgia presented Dale Carnegie scholarships to rising juniors Ashley Casasola and Ramses-Amon Osbey.
The Meadowcreek culinary program is led by chef Simone Byron. Byron received a ProStart Educator of Excellence Award and the James H. Maynard Excellence in Education Award in 2018.
Mill Creek receives honor for yearbook
Mill Creek High School produced one of the best yearbooks of the year according to the Printing Industries of America.
The school received a 2019 Premier Print Award Certificate of Merit for outstanding achievement in the production of its 2019 Accipiter yearbook, according to a news release.
Now in its 70th year, the Premier Print Awards is the graphic arts industry’s largest and most prestigious international printing competition, featuring more than 2,200 entries across all forms of publishing. Mill Creek High School was among a select group of honorees that included entries from Cornell University, Harvard University, and the U.S. Military and Naval Academies.
Award recipients were selected based on the overall look of the publication, the quality of photography, design expertise, printing and binding quality, and overall quality. The Premier Print Awards promotes excellence in print communications and rewards companies and individuals who produce the best in printed media, the news release states.
Principal Jason Lane expressed pride in this latest honor and in the work and creativity of the students and staff who produced this year’s yearbook.
“Each yearbook is a treasured memento of high school. However, this year’s publication was special,” Lane said. “The yearbook staff and sponsors did an outstanding job of capturing those meaningful moments that occurred throughout the year that were essential to the story of our students and school.”
Emerging technology inspires teachers’ creativityDigital escape rooms, virtual field trips, stop-motion animation, “Amazing Race” adventures, Google and all things technology were on the agenda for Gwinnett County Public Schools’ 2019 Digital Learning Conference.
About 500 teachers and presenters attended multiple sessions during the event last month where they engaged in hands-on activities and group collaborations, according to the Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Communique newsletter. Educators learned about emerging digital tools that could help them create custom content, develop interactive classroom lessons and incorporate digital learning into any lesson, topic or assignment.
Alicia Hill, a fourth grade teacher at Cooper Elementary School, said in the newsletter that some of the most popular topics at the conference were eliminating classroom paper waste and helping students learn how to use emerging digital programs in and out of the classroom.
As technology continues to develop and improve, integration into classrooms is inspiring teachers to get even more creative as they enhance learning environments for their students.
“The conference has helped me cultivate the skills I need to enhance classroom learning with technology, and as a result it’s not overwhelming,” Brittany Merritt, a Snellville Middle School sixth grade social studies teacher, said in the newsletter.