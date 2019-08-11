Junior Achievement Discovery Center at Gwinnett is looking for volunteers to help with daylong simulations that allow students to explore the work world and personal finance.
In Gwinnett County Public Schools, sixth-graders visit JA BizTown, a program that teaches students about entrepreneurship and the market economy. Eighth-graders visit JA Finance Park, where they create a family budget and learn how taxes and credit scores impact their finances.
The JA Discovery Center at Gwinnett is located on the campus of Discovery High School, 1333 Old Norcross Road in Lawrenceville.
No special training or knowledge is required to serve as a volunteer. JA provides on-site training to volunteers on the day of their service.
To learn more about volunteering, visit www.georgia.ga.org/volunteer or email VolunteerGwinnett @georgia.ja.org.
GCPS accepting applications for GEMS Oversight Committee
Parents, community members and school district employees are invited to apply for Gwinnett County Public Schools’ GEMS Oversight Committee, a group of community an school system representatives charged with the annual review of the district’s Academic Knowledge and Skills curriculum.
The GEMS Oversight Committee meets annually, and the next GEMS review is scheduled for Nov. 7. Those who apply should be available to serve on that day.
Applications must be completed and returned by Aug 23 to the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, 437 Old Peachtree Road N.W. in Suwanee.
For a copy of the application, visit www.gwinnett.k12.ga.us and look for the pull-down menus under the heading “I Want To...” In the “Apply For...” menu, select “GEMS Application.”