The Georgia Department of Education announced its Title I Distinguished Schools in December.
Five Gwinnett County Public Schools elementary schools made the list for the 2019-20 school year: Berkeley Lake Elementary, Harris Elementary, Knight Elementary, Partee Elementary and McKendree Elementary. Buford Middle School from Buford City Schools also made the list.
The DOE’s Distinguished School designation annually recognizes the highest-performing 5% of Title I schools in Georgia
“While we are focused on continuous improvement for all schools, it’s also essential that we recognize when schools are doing well,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a statement. “These schools are overcoming barriers, meeting challenges, and producing great gains for their students. I commend the school leaders, teachers, parents and communities in our 2019-20 Distinguished and Reward Schools who are opening up opportunities for their students.”
The DOE also recognizes Reward Schools. These schools are among the greatest-improving 5% of Title I schools.
Six Gwinnett County schools made the list of reward schools: Baggett Elementary, Corley Elementary, Lawrenceville Elementary, Lilburn Elementary, Peachtree Elementary and Sweetwater Elementary.
Reward Schools also have to maintain the performance of their economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities and English learners to be recognized.
Brookwood students earn internationally recognized certificate in German proficiency
Four Brookwood High School students were recognized for their dual language prowess during December’s Gwinnett County Board of Education meeting.
Sam Gutierrez, Caitlin Hitchcock, Emily Hoffmaster and Jasmin Strecker all received Deutsches Sprachdiplom Level 1 Certificates, the internationally recognized certificate of proficiency required for students applying to German colleges and universities. The DSD emphasizes not only language skills but also knowledge of the country and its literature.
The four Brookwood students are certified to apply to college or university in Germany. The four Brookwood students, in addition to the students who greeted board members, Principal Bo Ford, Assistant Principal Heather Parkerson and German teacher Mirela Kimbrough were also recognized.
GSMST German program earns distinguishing honor
The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology was named the recipient of the German Center of Excellence Award by the American Association of Teachers of German. The award identifies and honors exceptional German programs at all levels of instruction. The award recognizes GSMST’s program as a prospering German program with strong support from administration, colleagues, alumni, parents and students.
At the Board of Education’s December meeting, GCPS director of foreign languages Jon Valentine recognized GSMST German instructor Carlos Burse.
“This rare designation is a seal of quality granted by the American Association of Teachers of German, granted to public and private schools across the U.S. with well-established and growing German programs. with strong support from administration, alumni parents and students,” Valentine said.
Public and private schools throughout the U.S. are eligible for the recognition. Schools must provide a program that is proven to lead to high levels of German language and cultural proficiency.
GCPS graduates 14 from APP cohort
GCPS recognized 14 graduates in the 13th cohort of its Aspiring Principal Program at its December Board of Education meeting.
Cohort 13 included six principals, one associate principal, one district-level leader and six assistant principals.
The graduating class included:
• Brandon Bell, Principal, GIVE East
• LaToya Boyd, Assistant Principal, Meadowcreek ES
• Darlene Brown, Principal, Grace Snell MS
• Christopher Carter, HR Staffing Director, MS
• Laura Clark, Principal, Parsons ES
• Fred Haselden, Assistant Principal, Lovin ES
• Tameika Haynes, Assistant Principal, McConnell MS
• Katrina Larmond, Principal, Bethesda ES
• Martina Luna-Liranzo, Principal, Beaver Ridge ES
• Billy Sayers,- Associate Principal, South Gwinnett HS
• OJ Soto, Assistant Principal, ITC
• Christy Stephenson, Assistant Principal, Couch MS
• Lin Thornton,Assistant Principal, North Gwinnett HS
• Mandy Yearby, Principal, Mulberry ES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.