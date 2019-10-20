Gwinnett County invites students, parents, business leaders and community leaders to celebrate afterschool programs at Walk Among the Stars, part of the National Lights On Afterschool initiative, at 6 p.m. Thursday at Collins Hill Park, 2225 Collins Hill Road in Lawrenceville.
The event, which is free, will highlight the contributions of afterschool programs and draw attention to the need for more afterschool programs to serve the millions of children nationwide who are unsupervised and at risk each weekday afternoon, according to a news release. Walk Among the Stars is one of more than 8,000 National Lights On Afterschool events nationwide emphasizing the importance of keeping the doors open and lights on for afterschool programs.
“Walk Among the Stars celebrates the remarkable work being done by government organizations and community partners,” said Tina Fleming, director of the Gwinnett County Department of Community Services. “It is a powerful reminder that afterschool programs offer a range of important support to children and families. Unfortunately, there are not always enough accessible afterschool programs, and too many kids are home alone in the afternoons where they can be exposed to at-risk behaviors. Afterschool programs can be life-changing for many of these children.”
Walk Among the Stars features a Neverland theme this year, and participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters and enjoy STEAM activities, interactive games, crafts, inflatables and more, the news release states.
Afterschool programs support students by offering them opportunities to discover new skills and learn new things, like science, community service, robotics, Tae Kwon Do and poetry.
This year’s event is sponsored by Aetna, along with additional community partners that include Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Strong4Life, GUIDE, Inc., Gwinnett 4-H, Discovery Point, Gwinnett County Public Library, i9 Sports and other government divisions.
Lights On Afterschool is organized by the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit public awareness and advocacy organization working to ensure that all children have access to quality afterschool programs. More information is available at www.afterschoolalliance.org.
GCPS Foundation Fund Scholarship applications open
Find and apply for scholarships for future studies in STEM/STEAM, mathematics, technology, education and more through the GCPS Foundation Fund catalog.
Many of the scholarships are available to high school seniors in Gwinnett County Public Schools. The application deadline for many of the scholarships is 5 p.m. Dec. 6.
Some of the available scholarships include:
- Alton C. Crews Educator Scholarship, a $1,000 one-time award for a student who wants to enter the teaching profession
- Atlanta Gladiators Aim High Scholarship, a $1,000 one-time award for a student who plans to pursue a career in sports medicine, sports management, event planning or a related field
- Courtney S. Blair Student Leadership Scholarship, a $1,000 one-time award for a student leader who is in the top 5% of his or her class, who has overcome a significant adversity and demonstrates financial need in attending the college of his or her choice
- Courtney S. Blair Outstanding Excellence in Athletics and Academics Scholarship, a $1,000 one-time award to a senior in the top 1% of his or her class who has lettered in two or more sports
- Dr. Janice L. Calkins Speech Language Pathology Scholarship, a $1,500 award to one or more students seeking to pursue a degree in speech language pathology.
- GCPS Foundation Mathematics Scholarship, a $1,500 one-time award to student who plans to enroll full time in an undergraduate course of study in science, technology, engineering or math.
- J. Alvin Wilbanks Educator Scholarship, a $2,000 one-time award presented to a student who wishes to enter the teaching profession. The scholarship is sponsored by Peach State Federal Credit Union and the GCPS Foundation and will be presented to two students.
- Rev. In Soo Jung Scholarship, a $1,000 one-time award. Priority will be given to an Asian Christian male.
Many other scholarships are available, including some that are earmarked for students at specific high schools.
For more information, including a scholarship catalog and application directions, visit gcps-foundation.org/scholarships.