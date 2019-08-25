After two years of hard work and dedication, a project of passion by some Grayson High School students is complete.
Members of Grayson High’s National Art Honor Society put the finishing touches on a mural and presented it to the Gwinnett County Police Department recently, according to a news release.
The students decided to create the work of art to show their support for officers who risk their lives to protect and serve the public. The project prompted discussions between students about various topics and taught them how to consider opposing sides of an argument and how to have respectful conversations instead of arguments.
Shiloh students selected for leadership forumThree Shiloh Middle School students were selected to attend a national youth leadership forum.
Presley Lewis, Radhe Bhagat and Haley Scott, all 7th grade students at Shiloh Middle,were selected to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore STEM.
NYLF Explore STEM is a learning experience for bright, forward-thinking middle school students who will evolve into our next generation of innovators, engineers, doctors, forensic scientists, mathematicians and physicists. During this six-day immersive experience, students learn by doing as they take part in hands-on simulations, workshops and competitions as they plan for a “Mission to Mars.”
NYLF Explore STEM is built on a multidisciplinary curriculum designed to help students find their passion through hands-on activities in forensics, robotics programming, medicine and civil engineering.
For more information, visit www.envisionexperience.com/explore-our-programs/national-youth-leadership-forum-explore-stem.
GCPS TV wins Telly AwardsGCPS TV won a silver and two bronze 2019 Telly Awards for the following productions:
♦ Dual Language Immersion — Year Four (2019 Telly Awards Silver in the General-Educational Institution for Television category)
♦ GCPS Digital Citizenship (2019 Telly Awards Bronze in the General-Education for Television category)
♦ Because We Lead (2019 Telly Awards Bronze in the General-Educational Institution for Non-Broadcast category)
The Telly Awards is the premier award program honoring video and television across all screens, according to a news release. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council, an industry body of more than 200 leading experts.
For more information about the awards, visit www.tellyawards.com.
Parents, community invited to instructional resources review
Gwinnett County Public Schools invites parents and community members to join GCPS staff starting Sept. 9 in reviewing and providing input on student textbooks, digital resources and associated teacher resources in language arts and social studies for select grades and courses.
The public review dates are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from Sept. 9 to Oct. 4, 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21.
Both print and digital resources will be provided for review in the hallway between Buildings 100 and 200 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, 437 Old Peachtree Road N.W. in Suwanee.
Based on input gathered from this multi-step review, a recommendation will be made to the Gwinnett County Board of Education for adoption of resources, according to a news release.
For more information about the instructional review process, call the Office of Instructional Resources and Support at 678-301-6828.
Middle, high school students sought to serve on State Student Advisory Council
State School Superintendent Richard Woods is seeking middle and high school students to serve on his 2019-2020 Student Advisory Council.
The selected students will meet with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom, along with other issues related to education, and will serve as the superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools, according to a news release. Members will also engage in community service projects to benefit Georgia students and schools.
Applicants must be enrolled in a Georgia public middle or high school for the 2019-2020 school year. Middle school students will meet Oct. 21, Jan. 15 and March 24. High school students will meet Oct. 22, Jan. 16 and March 25. There will be a joint community service day on May 5.
For more information or an application, visit gadoe.org/studentadvisory. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Saturday to students@doe.k12.ga.us. Late applications will not be considered.
Selected students will be contacted via email, and all students can visit gadoe.org/studentadvisory on Sept. 16 to see whether they have been selected.