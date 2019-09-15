Whole grains will remain a staple on school lunch trays across the country this fall, including Gwinnett County Public Schools, according to a School Nutrition Association's survey of school meal programs nationwide.
In July, updated whole grain regulations for school meals took effect, mandating that at least half of all grains offered must be whole grain rich, according to a news release.
Along with 90% of school cafeterias surveyed across the country, GCPS is surpassing federal regulations to get more whole grains on student trays, according to a news release. Three-quarters or more of the grains they serve are whole grain rich.
“School nutrition professionals work constantly to improve the nutrition and quality of school meals, while applying on-trend menu concepts to keep these healthy meals fresh and appealing to students,” School Nutrition Association President Gay Anderson said in a news release. “Despite limited funding, strict regulatory requirements and notoriously fickle student tastes, school nutrition programs ensure nearly 30 million students are nourished and ready to learn each school day.”
SNA’s 2019 School Nutrition Trends Report is based on survey responses from 812 school districts nationwide. The survey was distributed in May/June 2019.
To see the report, visit schoolnutrition.org.
Five Forks student named to Top 300 list
Ashkan Asif Jiwani from Five Forks Middle School has been named to a list of the Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS, a national Science, Technology, Engineering and Math competition for middle school students, according to a news release.
The Top 300 Broadcom MASTERS were selected from a pool of 2,348 applicants from 37 states and the District of Columbia. They were evaluated by a panel of scientists, engineers and educators and judged on creativity and originality of their science fair project, their ability to engage in analysis of data and understanding of STEM principles as they relate to the real world.
Each applicant was nominated to compete in the Broadcom MASTERS by placing among the top 10 percent of middle school competitors at Society for Science & the Public affiliated regional and state science fairs, the news release states.
The Broadcom MASTERS, a program funded and produced by the Society for Science & the Public, seeks to inspire young scientists, engineers and innovators to solve the grand challenges of the 21st century.
GCPS Parent Mentors host seminar
Gwinnett County Public Schools Parent Mentors will host a seminar titled “Life Beyond the High School Diploma” from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at OneStop Centerville, 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville.
The session is designed for parents of students with disabilities in middle and high school, and Spanish interpretation services will be available. Topics will include barriers to college success for students with special needs, differences between K-12 education and a college setting, types of accommodations available to college students, employment and disabilities, barriers to employment success, and college programs for students with intellectual disabilities.
Parent Mentors are parents who work within GCPS’ special education department, providing information and support to other families who have children served in special education. Parent Mentors Dawn Albanese and Jackie McNair have first-hand knowledge of raising a child with special needs as they both have a child who has been served or is being served in GCPS’ Special Education programs.
The deadline to register is Tuesday. Call McNair at 678-301-7149 or email Jackie_McNair@gwinnett.k12.ga.us.
For more information about the Georgia Parent Mentor Partnership, go to www.parentmentors.org.
Snellville Middle celebrates 50 years
Snellville Middle School is celebrating its 50th anniversary today. School tours will be given from 2 to 2:45 p.m., followed by a ceremony and reception at 3 p.m.